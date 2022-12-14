Who is Jian J? A upcoming artist from Compton that’s who!

“Rapping is my passion for life,” Jian J said.

Jian Jefferson-Roberts A.K.A Jian J is a local rapper in the city of Compton, California who is finally getting the recognition that he well deserves.

In his city on the Eastside of Compton, he mainly does poetry at local events and performs with his band called “Fallen Angels.”

“I began rapping by the age of eight but I took it seriously when I became a teenager,” Jian J said.

Jian attended a Christian school in Compton called Optimal Christian Academy when he was seven years old and his music appreciation developed there.

Growing up in the church, his music talent thrived when he began playing percussion during the church service.

Jefferson-Roberts knew that his talents were great; he just needed to find like-minded people who believed in his dream to become an artist.

“I consider myself to be a conscious rapper or a Neo-Soul rapper if you will,” Jian said.

When he speaks about his music, he said it has a jazz feel to the beat and a fusion with rhythm and blues or R&B for short.

People appreciate the quality of his content as he goes over the music videos that he makes and edits while explaining to the many viewers that he gets on his YouTube channel.

One of the newest council members of Compton Andre “HubCity Dre” Spicer approves his music and invites him to be on his platform at his radio station in Compton and he does a spectacular performance.

Jian’s craft for rapping and playing the drums really can travel to someone of great importance that’s in show business.

Jefferson-Roberts explains his goals are to make his family proud, his community proud and to make the people that support him proud.

Jian wants his music to be worldwide not just locally, he was quite persistent in saying it about four times.

Jian J made a couple of albums called “Handouts” and “The Healing Process” that some people have tended to overlook but according to Jian, it is quite good.

Jian’s music when you hear it reminds people of the rapper “Common” but when his band the Fallen Angels gets together and performs people tend to say they are “The Fugees.”

He is the jack of all trades really since he writes, produces his own songs, edits his own videos; he does it all so his work ethic is amazing when it comes to handling his business in the entertainment field.

“I want to be great in the place that is and I want to achieve it but being steady and working hard,” Jian says.

Jian looks forward to the future and wants to do more collaboration with other artists known or not well-known; it doesn’t matter to him.

Jian says “Being in the music game is quite difficult especially if you have a struggling life trying to pay bills”.

Jian’s goals will get accomplished but he still struggles to try to make it in the business due to highly understandable life situations.