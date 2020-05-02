Quarantine Blues: Women’s soccer anticipates playing next season

"Quarantine Blues" is a column dedicated to sports stories and updates from various Falcon Athletes. Stories are published weekly on Saturdays.

When Cerritos College decided to close the campus because of COVID-19, Cerritos College went into action preparing for season.

Cerritos College’s women’s soccer team was in the middle of their spring training when the quarantine went into effect.

Head Coach Ruben Gonzalez said, “We were in the middle of our spring season and the girls were working really hard and doing a really good job.”

Olga Luna Forward Freshman said, “It kind of does suck because we were all like getting in condition. We have fit already, like it was just motivating us for the next season and then this kind of comes out of nowhere and kind of stuff is in the bag because like, we work so much and so hard for a very long time.”

Nadiah Palomares, defender, added to this and said, “I would have to say [this is] generally upsetting even though we don’t have control over that. Because it’s very easy to not be motivated, especially when you’re at home, and that the day goes by. You just have to find that sort of mentality for yourself to keep doing, and keeping healthy and, doing your workouts.

The team then said what would happen if they cannot play the first part of the season.

Gonzalez said, “My understanding is that we’re going to talk to different coaches and associations, maybe push the season back, just to get us ready. To give us an opportunity to get fit, to start pushing the season back. Maybe fewer games played, minimum games we have right now that we usually have as a team. The max we can play is 22.”

The team explained how they are staying motivated and described the kind of physical training being done right now.

Luna said, “What I think about, just like me, preparing now isn’t going to be as hard as when we go back into like training, like when we have to condition, when we have to start waking up early every morning. It’s like preparing yourself mentally now before doing it later on.”

Palomares said, “For me, I like to make schedules, daily schedules, to make sure I do things that I want to do. What can you say, to make sure I get these workouts in to make sure you get enough sleep, that affects you a lot?”

“I play music. It gives me lifted, keeps me energized. Making sure I eat you know, all these little things affect. I like to make sure that I have those all handled.”