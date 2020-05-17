Quarantine Blues: Men’s basketball plans for championship

Our Falcons basketball team showed a lot of future potential last season while holding a record of 20 wins and 10 losses and advancing to the Southern California Regional Final, where they were eliminated by Santiago College with a score of 89 to 67 in March 7.

All of the freshmen players from last season are returning and the team will welcome more youthful, energized freshmen to the team next year.

The Falcons have protected their home court very well, only losing three games and winning nine. There should be lots of fun and intense competition next season but the Falcons’ biggest issue is winning on the road.

Even though they won more games on the road with eight wins, they still lost six games. This is a key issue that has to be resolved next year for the Falcons to become a state champion.

Another issue that can keep the Falcons from winning a state championship next year is the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a possibility there might not be a season next year but another outcome can be having a later season in the spring rather than the winter and having fewer games.

According to Head Coach Russell May, “There is a possibility we can have three weeks of practice before the season where we would do simple basketball workouts and try to prepare for any type of season as best as we can.”

This can be the reality of next year around the world for sports. We can have football in winter, basketball in spring and baseball in the summer.

The Falcons are doing their own individual workouts at home as we know from past articles but as far as team workouts go, May said, “There are no workouts because there is no gym. Our players doing their own individual workouts at home and we have sent out numerous of workout videos and inspirational videos.”

This season, the Falcons have a very tough schedule this upcoming year and many fans want to know what teams the Falcons look forward to playing next year.

“This year we can’t treat any game bigger than the others because it is a tough schedule we play Ventura, San Monica, Citrus, Fresno, and of course our rival Long Beach,” May said.

Our Falcons have a very big test ahead of the next year with a very twisted path as they try to become champions, Coach May said.

“Our players are very motivated to be successful they have the tools and talents to do well next year,” he added.

Coach May further explained the team’s new freshmen and what he expects from them,

“They have to produce right away. They are great kids with great character to help fill in our areas we are lacking and bring new energy,” he said.

No matter what happens this upcoming season, Coach May and the Falcons gave all students advice for this pandemic.

They said, “Don’t lose sight of the big picture stay dedicated to your personal goals and be the change that turns everything around.”