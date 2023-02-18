Falcons basketball dominates El Camino 62-46

Frosh player (No.4) Damarie Saldivar and El Camino player (No.4) Yumika Sugahara race each other to get the basketball on Feb 17.

The Cerritos women’s basketball team take down El Camino on Feb. 17 in a dominant win 62-46

This is a game where Cerritos dominated from the start going on an early 12-0 start in the 1st quarter.

Although El Camino started to fight back going on a 7-0 run of their own this game was all in Cerritos’ hands from the start.

There were zero ties and also zero lead changes as Cerritos had full control of the game from start to finish.

(No.4) Damarie Saldivar is about to what appears to juke a El Camino Player on Feb 17.

Cerritos made a total of 13 three-point shots and forced 17 turnovers and scored 18 points off of those turnovers.

Cerritos got good support from their bench led by Makayla Moore who had nine points off the bench hitting three big three-point shots and the Falcons outscored El Camino 16-0 from the bench.

Cerritos had more 2nd chance points, fast break points, points in the paint and out-rebounded El Camino.

The Falcons were led by Ashley Miller who had 19 points and Damarie Saldivar who had 21 points.

The backcourt duo had a combined 40 points and shot a total of 13-25 (52%) and 9-13 from three (69%).

Saldivar filled up the stat sheet as she also had six steals to complement and three assists and one where she made a beautiful behind-the-back pass to Ashley Miller for an easy fast break layup.

El Camino struggle all game and they were short of some people playing with only a game women rotation all game.

The top scorer for El Camino was Brandy Castaneda who had 24 points but on low efficiency as she shot 6-25 (24%) from the field but she did get to the free throw line and scored 11-13 (84%) from the charity stripe.

“I think just defense, we into a box-and-one on one of their best players and she’s dynamic, we were switching on defense and we boarded,” Coach Kozlowski said about Castaneda.

“I wish we didn’t have so many fouls cause I thought we sent number 10 to the line a little too much but I think it was just defensively and then we had some kids get hot from the three-point line so just knocking down some open looks, really happy for the kids as well.”

“Oh my gosh, they are awesome! I think they play well together, they complement each other,” Coach Kozlowski said about the backcourt duo.

“‘DeDe’ (Damarie) has helped us solidify that solid player at the point guard spot and […] [and] she is just so coachable I mean did you see her run down then there?!,” Kozlowski excitingly said.

“I mean that’s just a kid that has a lot of heart and she got rewarded with a sweet behind-the-back pass to Ashley so that was a sweet moment and I think something out of sophomore night Ashley will remember.”

Big win and a great team effort for Cerritos as they head to the playoffs and they await their opponent when the bracket comes out on Sunday, Feb. 19th.