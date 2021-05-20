NBA Playoffs holds matchups that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat

After a wild year for NBA basketball, the postseason is finally here.

The play-in games did not disappoint, with Celtics and Lakers both establishing the seventh seed.

For the first time in years, there seems to be no clear favorite to make the finals.

The West is all over the place. Almost every team looks good enough to win it.

The number one seed Utah Jazz are looking formidable. Led by Guard Donovan Mitchell and Center Rudy Gobert, the Jazz finished the regular season with 52 regular season wins under their belt.

They have a good enough squad this year for a championship to be within reach.

Despite earning the best record in the league, seeing the Jazz make it past the second round would be surprising.

The loaded roster of the Los Angeles Clippers would be their second round opponent.

The Clippers, of course, would have to get past superstar Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. However, with a lineup consisting of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, it would be difficult to picture the Clips falling.

Furthermore, the second seed Suns have a juggernaut to go through with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are finally healthy and if they can play to their full potential, a back-to-back championship looks promising.

If the Suns somehow pull off an upset, they have a dangerous roster that could possibly make a run.

The Denver Nuggets are also a team to be on the lookout for but with Jamal Murray out for the season it will be tough to see them advancing against the other top teams in the west.

Despite the Jazz and the Suns owning the top two seeds in the west, either team from Los Angeles will most likely represent the west in the Finals.

On the other hand, the East is much more top heavy. The top three seeds consist of powerhouse teams.

The number two seed Brooklyn Nets are easily the most hyped up team in the playoffs.

With arguably three future hall of famers on their roster, it would be humiliating for the Nets to not reach the finals.

They do have to get through a few tough teams first.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing well all year, claiming the top seed while being led by MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

They are looking much more poised for a playoff run than the last couple years that led to early exits.

Led by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks are also looking to spoil the Nets championship hopes.

Despite a disappointing loss to the Miami Heat last year, the addition of Jrue Holiday could finally get the Bucks over the hump.

Regardless of the top three seeds looking tough to beat, the New York Knicks are not a team to sleep on.

With the emergence of all star Julius Randle and former MVP Derrick Rose, the Knicks can possibly shock the world.

No matter who reaches the 2021 Finals, NBA fans are in for an exciting postseason.