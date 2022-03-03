Pac-12 Basketball is most competitive after years

Throughout all of the Power Five conferences in college sports the Pac-12 is usually viewed as the weakest one but the narrative has changed in 2022.

The Pac-12 is easily one of the strongest conferences in college basketball this year.

A total of eight out of 12 teams currently have a winning record, one of the best overall win percentages in all of college basketball.

When people think of top basketball programs from the Pac-12 they automatically think of UCLA, which is one of the best college basketball programs of all time.

That is not the case in 2022 as Arizona has been leading the conference all year.

Arizona is currently ranked second in the nation right behind Gonzaga. They are 24-2 overall and 14-1 in conference.

UCLA is still playing very well as they are one of Arizona’s only losses. Arizona’s other loss was to 17th ranked Tennessee.

UCLA is ranked 12th in the AP Poll with an overall record of 20-5 and 12-4 in conference play.

One of the more quiet teams that are on top of the Pac-12 has been USC. Their basketball program has been underrated the last few years and has been playing lights out this year.

Led by good shooting and good post play, USC is 23-4 overall and 12-4 in conference play. They are ranked 16th in the AP Poll.

They most recently took down UCLA and will play against Arizona on March 1st. This should be an exciting game with a lot on the line.

The Pac consists of many other teams that are under people’s radar. The teams are not ranked but have winning records and are performing well as they try to make a push towards the big dance.

These teams include Colorado at 18-9, Oregon at 17-10, Washington at 13-12, Stanford who is 15-12 and Washington St. who sits at 14-12.

Punching a ticket to March Madness is not easy; only a few of these teams will make it. It is unfortunate that these teams’ great play will amount to nothing.

The three Pac-12 locks are obviously Arizona, USC and UCLA. Oregon and Colorado are sitting on the bubble looking to make a late season push.

Although it is not looking so good for these teams anything can happen in college basketball. The Pac-12 has not made the National Championship since 2006, when UCLA fell to powerhouse Florida.

They have not won a National Championship since 1997 when Arizona defeated Kentucky in overtime. This year could be the year that turns the conference around.

All three ranked Pac-12 teams are well rounded and can threaten during the big dance.

Six different Pac-12 teams have combined to win 16 National Championships. UCLA holds the record for most NCAA basketball championships with 11.

Arizona only has one championship and USC has never made it that far. Only time will tell if the narrative changes and if the Pac 12 can bring their 17th championship home.