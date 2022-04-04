Breaking down the Dodgers’ new roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers took some blows during the 2022 free agency, but they were able to make up for some of their losses with big signings.

The loss of super star shortstop Corey Seager was huge for the Dodgers. Seager signed a 10 year $325 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

Seager finished his career as a Dodger with two silver sluggers, two all star appearances, ROTY honors in 2016 and MVP of the 2020 NL Championship and World Series. Seager also batted .297 as a Dodger.

The move hurts but Trea Turner will now take over at short and is a better defender and just as good of a hitter as Seager. Seager’s absence also causes more playing time for young Gavin Lux and veteran Chris Taylor.

Despite losing the all star shortstop, it is safe to say the Dodgers have upgraded their infield this offseason. Freddie Freeman is now a Los Angeles Dodger.

Freeman is a rare talent in the league. He is a five time all-star, two time Silver Slugger, league MVP in 2020 and a Golden Glove winner in 2018.

Although Freeman is 32 he has not shown any signs of slowing down. He batted .300 in 2021 and has a career batting average of .295.

Freeman is an excellent defender and is able to hit anywhere on the field. The Dodgers need more reliable hitters and Freeman provides just that along with lots of power.

The Dodgers signed Freeman for a six year $162 million dollar deal.

Lots of people are concerned with the Dodgers pitching staff following free agency but there is nothing to worry about.

The Dodgers lost Max Scherzer to the New York Mets but the pitching rotation is still rock solid. Walker Buehler is the ace with Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw behind him.

Kershaw went down late last year but the Dodgers re-signed him in hopes to be an anchor in the rotation. The last two rotation spots are up for grabs but the Dodgers have options.

Dustin May and Danny Duffy will return somewhere around the second half of the season and will most likely control the fourth and fifth spot. For now it seems that former Angel Andrew Heaney and Tony Gonsolin will hold down the back end of the rotation.

The Dodgers also lost some key relievers in free agency with Joe Kelly and Kenley Jenson. Kelly is aging and Jenson has been inconsistent these past few years so it might have been time to move on.

The Dodgers produce good relievers year after year and have young arms that have been waiting to receive more playing time. Blake Treinen and Brusdar Graterol will likely be the Dodgers’ new closer.

One of the Dodgers’ most underrated signings was the signing of Kevin Pillar. Pillar is a solid hitter with a career batting average of .260. He is a seasoned veteran that will provide depth to the Dodgers’ outfield.

The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers definitely have the talent to win another World Series. Hopefully they can stay healthy and Dave Roberts can do his job.