Falcons throw a complete game for another win

Falcons win yet again, this time defeating the defending Inland Empire Athletic Conference Champions Chaffey College Panthers 2-1 on Feb. 14.

A pitcher’s duel took place at Chaffey College as Falcons pitcher, Franky Lopez, went head to head with the opposing pitcher for Chaffey, Brock Mayer.

In what was a low-scoring game both teams went down quietly and quickly in the first inning.

Falcons shortstop, DJ Massey, committed an error on a bad throw to first allowing the go-ahead runner on base.

The Chaffey College Panthers didn’t let it stay quiet for long and capitalized on the error as they opened up the scoring in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single. The run was unearned.

Lopez explained how he kept his head in the game and did not let the error that brought in a run affect his game.

“Just go up there and throw strikes, that’s the main key, trust our coaches and trust my teammates in all situations,” Lopez said, “I knew I had a great defense behind me, I wasn’t scared to throw the ball over the plate.”

Cerritos answered right away with a run of their own, scored on a sac fly by catcher, Alonso Reyes, in the top of the third inning to make it a tied ball game at 1-1.

Gallery • 20 Photos Joel Carpio Pitcher, Franky Lopez, embracing his catcher as his teammates run towards them after throwing a complete game.

Both teams played a bit sloppy as misplays and errors were committed throughout the game. Chaffey and Cerritos each recorded two errors of their own.

Both Lopez and Mayer continued to glide through the game after the third inning until the sixth inning where the Falcons would take the lead.

Head Coach, Nate Fernley, explained that the game was most likely going to be low scoring and the team had to find a way to win it.

“That guy [the umpire] had a huge zone today which you know was advantageous for both pitchers… so you’re gonna have a tough time hitting it. That’s why I told the team, ‘Look at some point you have to adjust to the umpire,’” Fernley said.

A sac fly would put Cerritos in front 2-1 after Massey tagged from third and the Falcons didn’t look back as Lopez kept mowing down the Panthers lineup until the end.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing for Lopez though as he found himself in a jam late in the game.

After giving up a single and a throwing error was charged on him, he found himself on the verge of losing the lead for his team.

With runners on first and third with two outs, the tension was high for both teams.

Lopez clutched up for the Falcons and struck out the Chaffey player leaving the inning with no damage done.

“Just turn me up, I live for those situations. I know they [Chaffey] were chirping a little bit but that’s what turns me up a little bit more,” Lopez said is what was going through his head when he was in the jam.

The Falcons snagged the win and Lopez got the complete game giving up no earned runs and striking out six.

Fernley later praised Lopez for adjusting to the umpire a pitching a great game

“He did a great job cause even if the umpire gives you that, you still as a pitcher have to take it and he did,” Fernley said, “He threw to the corners for the most part, the mistakes he made were foul balls that we got away with but he did a tremendous job today.”