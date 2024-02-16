Falcons throw a complete game for another win

Byline photo of Joel Carpio
Joel Carpio, Managing EditorFebruary 16, 2024
Pitcher, Franky Lopez, kicking his leg in the air and raising his arm after recording the final out to finish the complete game. Photo credit: Joel Carpio
Pitcher, Franky Lopez, kicking his leg in the air and raising his arm after recording the final out to finish the complete game. Photo credit: Joel Carpio

Falcons win yet again, this time defeating the defending Inland Empire Athletic Conference Champions Chaffey College Panthers 2-1 on Feb. 14.

A pitcher’s duel took place at Chaffey College as Falcons pitcher, Franky Lopez, went head to head with the opposing pitcher for Chaffey, Brock Mayer.

In what was a low-scoring game both teams went down quietly and quickly in the first inning.

Falcons shortstop, DJ Massey, committed an error on a bad throw to first allowing the go-ahead runner on base.

The Chaffey College Panthers didn’t let it stay quiet for long and capitalized on the error as they opened up the scoring in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single. The run was unearned.

Lopez explained how he kept his head in the game and did not let the error that brought in a run affect his game.

“Just go up there and throw strikes, that’s the main key, trust our coaches and trust my teammates in all situations,” Lopez said, “I knew I had a great defense behind me, I wasn’t scared to throw the ball over the plate.”

Cerritos answered right away with a run of their own, scored on a sac fly by catcher, Alonso Reyes, in the top of the third inning to make it a tied ball game at 1-1.

Cerritos+College+defeats+Chaffey+College+to+tack+on+another+W+to+their+record.
Gallery20 Photos
Joel Carpio
Pitcher, Franky Lopez, embracing his catcher as his teammates run towards them after throwing a complete game.

Both teams played a bit sloppy as misplays and errors were committed throughout the game. Chaffey and Cerritos each recorded two errors of their own.

Both Lopez and Mayer continued to glide through the game after the third inning until the sixth inning where the Falcons would take the lead.

Head Coach, Nate Fernley, explained that the game was most likely going to be low scoring and the team had to find a way to win it.

“That guy [the umpire] had a huge zone today which you know was advantageous for both pitchers… so you’re gonna have a tough time hitting it. That’s why I told the team, ‘Look at some point you have to adjust to the umpire,’” Fernley said.

A sac fly would put Cerritos in front 2-1 after Massey tagged from third and the Falcons didn’t look back as Lopez kept mowing down the Panthers lineup until the end.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing for Lopez though as he found himself in a jam late in the game.

After giving up a single and a throwing error was charged on him, he found himself on the verge of losing the lead for his team.

With runners on first and third with two outs, the tension was high for both teams.

Lopez clutched up for the Falcons and struck out the Chaffey player leaving the inning with no damage done.

“Just turn me up, I live for those situations. I know they [Chaffey] were chirping a little bit but that’s what turns me up a little bit more,” Lopez said is what was going through his head when he was in the jam.

The Falcons snagged the win and Lopez got the complete game giving up no earned runs and striking out six.

Fernley later praised Lopez for adjusting to the umpire a pitching a great game

“He did a great job cause even if the umpire gives you that, you still as a pitcher have to take it and he did,” Fernley said, “He threw to the corners for the most part, the mistakes he made were foul balls that we got away with but he did a tremendous job today.”

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Joel Carpio, Managing Editor
Joel Carpio is the Managing and Co-Sports Editor for Talon Marks, he enjoys playing sports, listening to music, and is an avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Kings, and LAFC. He is planning on transferring to San Diego State University and earn his bachelors degree in Journalism. In the future he wants to be a sports broadcaster.
More to Discover
More in Sports
Makayla Moore fires off another shot
Falcon's win streak grinds to a halt
Dillon Botts lay up attempt while being defended by Timothy Lofton
Falcons stay on top of SCC Conference
Melana Goodloe shot attempt contested by Samantha Ballatyne from LA Harbor
Lady Falcons rack up fourth straight win
Myles Johnson just after releasing the ball on a pitch.
Dominant Pitching Leads to 4-0 Falcons Win
Infielder, Anthony Bassett, extends his arms for a high five from his teammate after sliding home and scoring.
Falcons stay hot and shutout LA Pierce
Reanna Carranza mid-pitch.
No-Hitter lets Falcons cruise past Santiago Canyon
More in Top Stories
Students dancing at the Cupids Ball in the Student Center
Love is in the air at the Cupids Ball
Front entrance to The Win-Dow in Long Beach with a lot of people waiting in line to order.
Want affordable food? The Win-Dows got it
BSU Vice President Jacki Scott explaining rules to Family Feud event
Laughter abounds at Black History Month Family Feud
From left to right : Nadia on the piano, Joel on the base Mars on vocal, Mikey on the drums, Andrew Maz on vocals and Sergio on the guitar.
Behind the album: Andrew Maz and the band
Two students playing UNO together
Love mixes so well with Love
Gladstone on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon Photo credit: Marlon Kaufmann Courtesy_of_Apple
Gladstone nomination reminder of Hollywood's shortcomings

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in