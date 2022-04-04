NFL’s New Diversity Advisory Committee

The article titled NFL needs more black head coaches was published on Feb. 15, n where the writer explains the Rooney Rule, Brian Flores lawsuit, and possible moves the NFL can take in the future.

Well, the NFL ended up making big headlines when they announced that they are making a Diversity Advisory Committee, which has a list of those members and more information on this link.

ESPN said that the update for the rule is that now these teams need a minority offensive assistant coach, who can be either a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority.

“At least two women and/or persons of color when seeking to fill prominent positions to comply with the policy,” SI.com said.

Shannon Sharpe said, “just like they’ve (teams) gotten around the Rooney Rule since its inception 20 years ago, they’ll find a way to get around it now.”

His main argument this rule has allowed teams to look at it as a checklist, where they get their interview with a minority/women coach but already have a coach picked out.

“We will evaluate and examine all policies … relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Roger Goodell said in a now one-month memo, “we will not wait to reassess and modify our strategies to ensure that we are consistent with our values.”

Since this committee is now in place, questions lie on what type of punishments should be levied if teams are found to have bad practices in regards to diversity.

Should they take a draft pick away? Should there be heavy fines put in place? Will this committee be a third-party entity away from the NFL? How much power does this committee have? Is this committee just there to advise the NFL?

As to the latter question, this may have been answered by Goodell when he stated in a press release, “we look forward to their recommendations — and continuing our conversations with outside experts, community and civil rights leaders.”

In a Get Up interview, Brian Flores alleges that ex-GM John Elway and other executives arrived late & hungover when his interview began.

In Flores’ words, “I certainly did not feel like I was taken seriously … that I was just there as a Rooney Rule.”

This shows the ineffectiveness of the rule, if we take Flores’ allegations at face value, and can easily explain why the NFL will continue expanding the rule.

Even though Flores ended up getting a job with the Steelers, he was passed up by tons of teams who desperately needed a leader as a head coach.

As for another update on the Flores lawsuit, two more plaintiffs are said to officially join the Flores lawsuit (covered by NBCSports).