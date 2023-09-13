Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Kids expressing themselves through painting wooden fish blocks.

Kids played away the summer in Anaheim

2
Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court after the jury found him not guilty of murder.

Kyle Rittenhouse needs to be stopped

3
#22 Kaydence Portillo attempts to strike the ball.

Falcons: "Losing? Never heard of her"

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Falcons lose in a close battle against San Diego Mesa

Falcons take a tough loss to San Diego Mesa, a game that came down to the wire.
Byline photo of Michael Delgado
Michael Delgado, Co-Sports EditorSeptember 13, 2023
%2320+Isaac+Aninyei+runs+for+to+get+the+first+down.+
Michael Delgado
#20 Isaac Aninyei runs for to get the first down.

San Diego Mesa defeated the Falcons 10-14, a matchup that came down to the final play of the game.

Defenses on both teams dominated throughout the entire game but in the end, San Diego made the smarter plays to win the game.

The first quarter of the game for the Falcons on offense looked promising as they were able to put 10 points on the board.

But several injuries including two of them coming from their starting and second-string quarterback hurt the team on the offensive side of the ball.

“I don’t have updates now, but it doesn’t look good for a couple of them, but we got guys, so we’ll rally and we’ll be alright,” said Coach Grosfeld when asked about updates on the many injuries from this game.

Injuries were a reoccurring thing that kept on happening almost all game for both teams it truly was a bad thing to see happen so often in this game.

After the first quarter, the Falcons were not able to score a single point and failed to gain any type of momentum throughout the rest of the game.

Even with the injuries of the two quarterbacks, the Falcons were still able to move the ball somewhat effectively but the main issue that hurt them was the excessive number of penalties they received.

Lots and lots of miscues on the offense including multiple false starts and holding calls that hurt the Falcons.

“Yeah, those penalties hurt us bad I mean losing our two quarterbacks was really hard for us, and I think we’re still young on offense that that’s hard but that’s an excuse and it doesn’t excuse the penalties,” Grosfeld explained.

A game-changing play for San Diego Mesa was a forced fumble around the 10-and-a-half minute mark of the third quarter that killed the promising opening second-half drive for the Falcons.

San Diego Mesa would then capitalize on this turnover and score a touchdown putting them up 10-14.

After continuous three-and-out possessions from both teams, the Falcons had one more chance to take the lead and win the game.

With only 90 seconds left on the clock the Falcons had all three timeouts and without a doubt had enough time to go down and win this game.

The Falcons were able to get the ball to the San Diego Mesa’s 20-yard line.

On first down from the San Diego 20, the Falcons took a shot in the end zone, but the ball went right through the hands of Gavin Porch.

On the next play the Falcons had another man open in the end zone but this time it was deflected by San Diego Mesa on a great defensive play.

And on the final play of the game with just eight seconds remaining, Gavin Porch ran a great route to get himself open, but the San Diego Mesa’s were able to get there quick enough and disrupt the play to end the game.

“This is a really good team, they’re gonna be really good we got a great defense so this football team is gonna do a lot of great things and this loss will get them going,” said Grosfeld after the game.

This was indeed a tough loss but one that the Falcons could learn from.

The Falcons will take on Ventura for their first road game of the year on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.

 

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Michael Delgado, Sports Editor
Michael Delgado is the Co-Sports Editor for Talon. He is a huge fan of Hip-Hop and enjoys watching YouTube. He loves watching the NFL and NBA and plans to start a podcast in the near future.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Football
Cerritos College and Antelope Valley at the line of scrimmage.
Falcons make it five straight season opener wins
Running back No. 22 Isaiah Blevins making a run with the ball trying to help out the offense.
Falcons face San Jacinto eagles in preseason scrimmage
Picture of an NFL football on a football field. Photo credit: Parker Anderson
Five NFL contenders and pretenders
Simpson TD
Cerritos claims fourth consecutive bowl game win versus LBCC 35-28
Davon Booth rush
Falcons fall 28-7 against Mt. San Antonio
Izaac Tauiliili fumble recovery
Falcons keep Milk Can in 22-20 victory over Warriors
More in Sports
Jasmine Soto No.18 gets air as she leaps up to defend the ball from hitting the floor.
Rio Hondo snaps Falcons win streak
#22 Kaydence Portillo attempts to strike the ball.
Falcons: "Losing? Never heard of her"
Cerritos and Santa Ana lining up for the next set.
Back-to-Back sweeps for the Falcons
Falcons celebrating together after sweeping the Golden West Rustlers, 3-0
Lady Falcons sweep Golden West, 3-0
Wander Franco smiling at the camera before playing a game with the Charlotte Stone Crabs.
Rays All Star Wander Franco accused of a relationship with a 14-year-old girl
Colby Owens, whos a Sophomore at Cerritos College and is part of the Track and Field team, poses for a headshot near the bleachers.
Meet Colby Owens, an authentic Baltimore native
More in Top Stories
Kids expressing themselves through painting wooden fish blocks.
Kids played away the summer in Anaheim
Nurse helping a patient while donating his blood.
Students and local residents donate blood in honor of 9/11
Three Tormentas hanging on display and The Claw reaching right in front.
Inside the mind of Gronk
Simon Vasquez Jr. stands proudly in the shop he created.
Bellflower tattoo shop offers $50 tattoos
LA Metro bus driving on the freeway in the bus lane heading for Downtown LA.
Public transportation is still too expensive
Latinos sitting in a theater looking at a screen with Latin-American flags.
Latinos crave for more from Hollywood

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *