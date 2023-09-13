Falcons lose in a close battle against San Diego Mesa

San Diego Mesa defeated the Falcons 10-14, a matchup that came down to the final play of the game.

Defenses on both teams dominated throughout the entire game but in the end, San Diego made the smarter plays to win the game.

The first quarter of the game for the Falcons on offense looked promising as they were able to put 10 points on the board.

But several injuries including two of them coming from their starting and second-string quarterback hurt the team on the offensive side of the ball.

“I don’t have updates now, but it doesn’t look good for a couple of them, but we got guys, so we’ll rally and we’ll be alright,” said Coach Grosfeld when asked about updates on the many injuries from this game.

Injuries were a reoccurring thing that kept on happening almost all game for both teams it truly was a bad thing to see happen so often in this game.

After the first quarter, the Falcons were not able to score a single point and failed to gain any type of momentum throughout the rest of the game.

Even with the injuries of the two quarterbacks, the Falcons were still able to move the ball somewhat effectively but the main issue that hurt them was the excessive number of penalties they received.

Lots and lots of miscues on the offense including multiple false starts and holding calls that hurt the Falcons.

“Yeah, those penalties hurt us bad I mean losing our two quarterbacks was really hard for us, and I think we’re still young on offense that that’s hard but that’s an excuse and it doesn’t excuse the penalties,” Grosfeld explained.

A game-changing play for San Diego Mesa was a forced fumble around the 10-and-a-half minute mark of the third quarter that killed the promising opening second-half drive for the Falcons.

San Diego Mesa would then capitalize on this turnover and score a touchdown putting them up 10-14.

After continuous three-and-out possessions from both teams, the Falcons had one more chance to take the lead and win the game.

With only 90 seconds left on the clock the Falcons had all three timeouts and without a doubt had enough time to go down and win this game.

The Falcons were able to get the ball to the San Diego Mesa’s 20-yard line.

On first down from the San Diego 20, the Falcons took a shot in the end zone, but the ball went right through the hands of Gavin Porch.

On the next play the Falcons had another man open in the end zone but this time it was deflected by San Diego Mesa on a great defensive play.

And on the final play of the game with just eight seconds remaining, Gavin Porch ran a great route to get himself open, but the San Diego Mesa’s were able to get there quick enough and disrupt the play to end the game.

“This is a really good team, they’re gonna be really good we got a great defense so this football team is gonna do a lot of great things and this loss will get them going,” said Grosfeld after the game.

This was indeed a tough loss but one that the Falcons could learn from.

The Falcons will take on Ventura for their first road game of the year on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.