Pitcher, No.17, Courtney Callison pitching for Cerritos relieving Samantha Islas at the top of the sixth inning. Callison would give up a home run at the top of the sixth before retiring the inning against Chaffey on April. 13, 2022. Photo credit: Roman Acosta
Falcons vs Chaffey Panthers softball

Roman Acosta, Sports Editor

April 18, 2022

Cerritos Softball defeated the Chaffey Panthers 7-4 at home on Wednesday afternoon in a non-conference matchup that improved the Falcons’ record to 24-9.

Islas took care of business by retiring the top of the first inning allowing only a hit as the Panthers struggled leaving two runners on base.

The Falcons got to work early as Richere Leduc led off with a single down the middle. Vicky Najera followed up with a single to shortstop as Leduc advanced to second.

Outfielder No. 4, Alyssa Capps slides home as Leduc singled for 2 RBI's as Capps scores the seventh run of the game for Cerritos. Capps who pinch ran, stole second would celebrate coming back to the dugout with her teammates.
Brooklyn Bedolla was walked at the plate to load up the bases for Cerritos with an out. There was confusion early on as Najera left second early to get a lead, she was called out for taking off before the pitch.

With two outs, Maddy Guillen was walked at the plate to load back up the bases for Cerritos. Negasse Williams singled to left field for an RBI, Leduc would score the first run for Cerritos to put them up 1-0 in the bottom of the first.

Angelica Gonzalez struck out at the plate to end the inning, but it was the Falcons’ elite defense that held it down as Islas recorded 2 K’s.

Third baseman, No. 3, Brooklyn Bedolla swings on a ball in the bottom of the third inning. Bedolla unsure before her home run cleared the fence jogs to first with Najera at second waiting to tag up.
Islas strikes out the side in order at the top of third for the Falcons. In the bottom of the third, Najera was walked at the plate and stole second while Bedolla was up at-bat.

Bedolla would battle out with the Panthers pitcher and swung on a high pitch, Bedolla was unsure if the ball would’ve flied out to the outfield as she jogged to first, however on that windy Wednesday afternoon the ball had just what it needed to carry as it sailed over the wall for the two-run homer by Bedolla.

She made her way around the bases confidently celebrating as it was the momentum swing Cerritos needed to feel confident in winning this ballgame.

Islas gave up a home run to start the top of the fifth inning as the Panthers were on the board, but the Falcons pulled through to keep Chaffey from scoring again in the fifth as Islas would only pitch five innings for Cerritos.

Pitcher, No. 7, Samantha Islas throws a K to retire the side in the order at the top of the third inning for the Falcons against the Panthers. She would go on to pitch five total innings on April. 13, 2022.
The Falcons have shown time and time again this season that they are disciplined and best at two out rallies as the wind started to pick up as it became harder for Cerritos to lay any hits out on Chaffey.

Williams singled to center field to keep the inning alive. Malia Pieper doubled down the infield line, Miranda Diaz singled to leftfield and collected an RBI as Williams scored.

Ariana Hamilton singled for an RBI as Gonzalez, who pinch ran for Pieper scored. Cerritos up 5-1, Alyssa Capps pinch ran for Hamilton as Capps would steal second.

Leduc singled and advanced to second off the throw collecting 2 RBIs as Diaz and Capps scored to put the Falcons up 7-1 before Chaffey would relieve their starting pitcher and end the inning on a ground out.

Courtney Callison would relieve Islas from pitching in the top of the sixth. She would record a K, and give up a solo home run to the Panthers in the top of the sixth.

Cerritos was unable to add on any insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth as they led 7-2.

Callison was able to finish off the seventh inning as Chaffeys’ late-game rally didn’t go as successful as they’d hoped it to be. The Panthers were able to bring in an additional two runs to cut the margin to 7-4.

She would earn a K and catch the game-winning pop-up at the top of the seventh for the 7-4 win against the Chaffey Panthers.

Cerritos softball will be on the road for the next two conference matchup games as they play away at LBCC on Thursday, April. 14, and away at ELAC Tuesday, April. 19.

 

