Falcons: “Losing? Never heard of her”

The Falcons improve to 5-0 on the season after defeating San Bernardino Valley, 3-0.
Byline photo of Michael Delgado
Michael Delgado, Co-Sports EditorSeptember 13, 2023
#22 Kaydence Portillo attempts to strike the ball.
#22 Kaydence Portillo attempts to strike the ball.
Michael Delgado

The Falcons continue their dominance as they now hold onto a 5-0 record after yet another sweep on the season.

Not only do they hold a 5-0 record, but they are also 15-0 in sets sweeping everyone that has come across their way this season which is truly impressive.

“We got competitors, we got kids that know how to win who have played at a high level and have won at a high level and in the tight moments.”

“It helps because they’ve been here and they done it and so in the past we kinda had people who were very good volleyball players and hadn’t been in a lot of winning teams and haven’t been in those situations so it was hard for them to understand what it took and so they know how to win,” Coach Hemmerling explains after the win.

Even though it was a sweep the game was still very competitive as San Bernardino Valley put up a great fight despite losing.

In the first two sets the Falcons took the win 22-25 and the final set was 21-25 in an intense battle.

Going into what would be the final set of the game San Bernardino Valley despite being down 0-2 made sure the Falcons would have to work very hard for this victory and they did.

In the final set, there were multiple spots where both teams put their bodies on the line by continuously diving for one ball after another to get the save.

Both teams had the heart and determination to win this game as the final set had people on the edge of their seats regardless of the 2-0 lead.

At the halfway point of the set San Bernardino Valley would take a 14-18 lead looking like they would come away with the victory for the third set of the game.

It looked like maybe the Falcons would for once lose a set this season.

A timeout was called and from that moment the Falcons completely took over the game.

The Falcons would go on and outscore their opponents 11-3 in the final stages of the game defeating San Bernardino Valley 25-21.

Hemmerling said that she told her players the best serving team and passing team usually wins the game and that they needed to go out there and execute that.

“So, we just talked and told them listen, whoever is the best serving team and best passing team wins 80% of the matches and right now if we’re gonna win this third game it’s because we’re gonna serve them off the court.”

“Thank god we had one of our best servers go back there and serve the next time, she got us the confidence, she made a couple nice plays that saved our butts.”

“They listened and they took it and were like yeah it is serving, and we have a pretty tough serving team and it worked in our favor,” Coach Hemmerling said.

The Falcons will take on the Rio Hondo at home on Sept. 13 and hope to remain undefeated on the season.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Michael Delgado, Sports Editor
Michael Delgado is the Co-Sports Editor for Talon. He is a huge fan of Hip-Hop and enjoys watching YouTube. He loves watching the NFL and NBA and plans to start a podcast in the near future.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Jasmine Soto No.18 gets air as she leaps up to defend the ball from hitting the floor.
Rio Hondo snaps Falcons win streak
#20 Isaac Aninyei runs for to get the first down.
Falcons lose in a close battle against San Diego Mesa
Cerritos College and Antelope Valley at the line of scrimmage.
Falcons make it five straight season opener wins
Cerritos and Santa Ana lining up for the next set.
Back-to-Back sweeps for the Falcons
Falcons celebrating together after sweeping the Golden West Rustlers, 3-0
Lady Falcons sweep Golden West, 3-0
Running back No. 22 Isaiah Blevins making a run with the ball trying to help out the offense.
Falcons face San Jacinto eagles in preseason scrimmage
More in Volleyball
Cerritos College Womens Volleyball
Falcons steamroll through ELAC 3-0
Kaydence Portillo spike
Falcons sweep Long Beach 3-0
Falcons Timeout
Falcon's Volleyball's tough loss against Bulls
Carissa serve
Falcon's volleyball suffers tough loss versus Eagles
Freshman Jayda Hamete goes up for a spike against East Los Angeles on Wednesday October 20th. Cerritos went on to sweep ELAC in three games. Photo credit: Courtesy of Jayda Hamete
Women's volleyball looks to finish conference strong
Gladys Garcia hitting the ball back in and interesting way. managing to hit it back before it hits their court.
Falcon Women's Volleyball team is defeated by El Camino College Warriors

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *