Falcons: “Losing? Never heard of her”

The Falcons continue their dominance as they now hold onto a 5-0 record after yet another sweep on the season.

Not only do they hold a 5-0 record, but they are also 15-0 in sets sweeping everyone that has come across their way this season which is truly impressive.

“We got competitors, we got kids that know how to win who have played at a high level and have won at a high level and in the tight moments.”

“It helps because they’ve been here and they done it and so in the past we kinda had people who were very good volleyball players and hadn’t been in a lot of winning teams and haven’t been in those situations so it was hard for them to understand what it took and so they know how to win,” Coach Hemmerling explains after the win.

Even though it was a sweep the game was still very competitive as San Bernardino Valley put up a great fight despite losing.

In the first two sets the Falcons took the win 22-25 and the final set was 21-25 in an intense battle.

Going into what would be the final set of the game San Bernardino Valley despite being down 0-2 made sure the Falcons would have to work very hard for this victory and they did.

In the final set, there were multiple spots where both teams put their bodies on the line by continuously diving for one ball after another to get the save.

Both teams had the heart and determination to win this game as the final set had people on the edge of their seats regardless of the 2-0 lead.

At the halfway point of the set San Bernardino Valley would take a 14-18 lead looking like they would come away with the victory for the third set of the game.

It looked like maybe the Falcons would for once lose a set this season.

A timeout was called and from that moment the Falcons completely took over the game.

The Falcons would go on and outscore their opponents 11-3 in the final stages of the game defeating San Bernardino Valley 25-21.

Hemmerling said that she told her players the best serving team and passing team usually wins the game and that they needed to go out there and execute that.

“So, we just talked and told them listen, whoever is the best serving team and best passing team wins 80% of the matches and right now if we’re gonna win this third game it’s because we’re gonna serve them off the court.”

“Thank god we had one of our best servers go back there and serve the next time, she got us the confidence, she made a couple nice plays that saved our butts.”

“They listened and they took it and were like yeah it is serving, and we have a pretty tough serving team and it worked in our favor,” Coach Hemmerling said.

The Falcons will take on the Rio Hondo at home on Sept. 13 and hope to remain undefeated on the season.