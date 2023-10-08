Falcons take care of LACC in a sweep victory

The Cerritos Falcons beat the winless Los Angeles City College Cubs in three sets.

Although LACC has been struggling all season it was no reason for the Falcons to overlook them.

Playing a team that has nothing to lose makes them as dangerous as any team you come across.

To say the very least LACC was far from dangerous in this game as Cerritos was able to dominate from the start.

Many miscues and tons of miscommunication plays by LACC that ultimately led them to a loss in this game.

For the Cerritos side of things well they did what they tend to do often in these games and that is win.

This is the fourth straight win for the Falcons, after coming off a three-game losing streak they were able to bounce back and recover from those losses.

This victory was led by an amazing performance by Jayda Harris-Amete.

She led the team with eight kills on .375% with a total of 13 points on the night for Harris-Amete. She was able to take control of the game for the Falcons from start to finish.

Even though LACC is winless this season Coach Hemmerling was able to get the team prepared as they were playing an undefeated team.

“I tell my team that whenever we are playing, I tell them ‘I don’t know anything about them, I haven’t looked at their roster, I don’t know about their team and who’s on our level,'” said Hemmerling.

“I tell them, ‘it’s about our side,’ and if you make fewer mistakes and play harder your gonna win the majority of your matches and I told them, ‘respect this team enough to kick their butts,’ don’t let them hang with us Coach Hemmerling said.

“Don’t give them any false hope and play so good that you could sub out and be a good teammate and get your teammates in and they did just that.”

The mindset Head Coach Hemmerling has is the reason why this team is where they are right now. Playing with respect, toughness and intelligence will lead you the way to victory.

The Falcons are currently 9-3 this season and look to extend their current four-game winning streak as they hit the road for two tough games against Mt. Sac and Rio Hondo who snapped the Falcon’s previous five-game win streak a couple of games back.

They sit as the 24th-ranked team in the state and tied for fourth in their conference but hope to climb those rankings with just 9 games left in the season.