Cerritos loses 3-0 at home against Mt. San Antonio

Cerritos College lost against Mt. San Antonio, 3-0, on Oct. 15.

In the game, there was a lot of back-and-forth play with mainly Mt. SAC in control.

Approximately 40 minutes into the game, midfielder Jessica Arroyo kicked in the box but was stopped by Mt. San Antonio’s goalkeeper.

As the ball made a rebound, midfielder Maiya Garcia jumped on the rebound and shot wide, missing the goal.

In the 25th minute, Mt. SAC scored a goal. Cerritos’ goalkeeper, Trinidad Arizmendi, tried to stop it, but the ball went through her gloves.

With three minutes left in the first half, Mt. SAC was looking for that second goal with high press.

Mt. SAC had a free kick and scored another goal during the added time, leaving the score to 2-0.

When asked about her performance, Jessica Arroyo said, “I think I did okay, I feel like I pressed and had some opportunities that I assisted. I think I was overall pressing and taking them in the first half. Obviously, the second half was just me pressing.”

Sariah Sanchez, forward, said, “I think I played good; I was very aggressive today.”

Sanchez added, “I think that we were all pumped and very nervous at the same time.”

During the second half of the game, the back-and-forth play continued with Mt. SAC looking to score another goal.

In the 33rd minute, Mt. SAC had a corner but was stopped by Cerritos.

When asked about Cerritos’ opponent, coach Yvette Vascones said, “It doesn’t matter who your opponent is, it was just play our game and come out and compete.”

In the 28th minute, Mt. SAC scored a goal with the final score of 3-0. During the remaining time, Mt. SAC stayed in control of the game.

Toward the end of the game, a Cerritos player was injured.

Arroyo said, “Ari was injured today so she had to get out. We’re all kind of beat up right now like my knee hurts too, and then obviously Ari had to step out, and then Jenna had a cramp and also with her quad. We’re just overall, some of us are dead.”

“It was a physical game but some of the girls were kind of like on the brink of almost getting there, so tomorrow I think it’s just going to be a lot of recovery and just getting ready for Friday,” Vascones said.

Defender Hypasha Garcia said, “I think I did pretty good. I stepped it up. I played center back which is not my usual position, but I feel like I played a pretty good game back there.”

Garcia said, “I think we held it down with them. Our season is not over yet, so we still have a lot of work to do.”

“I think we did well, I think we had our chances, and we could have taken advantage of those – but overall, I’m not disappointed by their play,” Vascones said, “I know Friday will be different – I’m hoping it will be a different outcome and then that will be the start of something great.”

Cerritos College will play against Compton College on Oct. 18.