The Falcons destroy the Roadrunners on the road

On the end of the longest road trip of the season, The Falcons did not look phased going 3-1 to improve there road record to 6-1.

Falcons look to continue their road dominance against Rio Hondo College.

The Roadrunners come into the game with a rough start to the season with a record of 1-8 so far.

The Falcons look to dominate this game from the opening whistle.

From the start, Falcons were flying with Sydney May dominating and scoring points for the Falcons and Jaqueline Torres blocking the Roadrunners from the net.

In the middle of the set, with a score of 12-3, the Falcons did not hesitate. May continued to score and the Falcons made it a runaway. Priscilla Castillo saved the ball from going out of play.

The Falcons won the first set convincingly, 25-6.

In the second set, it was back on front. With the Falcons trading points with Roadrunners. It was 20-19 in the middle of the game.

The Falcons put their foot off the gas as the Roadrunners mounted a furious comeback.

Herlinda Casanova, Jasmine Soto-Castro and Monserrat Rodriguez did not give the Roadrunners a second chance as the Falcons took back control of the game to win the second set 28-26

In the third and final set, May and Torres took over the game with Josie Navarro coming in to finish off the Roadrunners.

Navarro said, “I mean, you know, once Coach gives you an opportunity, I think I just had to take it with everything that I had and, you know, coming in, I just wanted to bring the energy and I feel like that’s what I did.”

The Falcons won the final set 25-7 (3-0) and they danced their way to another victory.

With this win, the Falcons are on a three game winning streak. For a new record of 7-2 for the year wirh all of their wins coming from on the road this season.

May on the team winning 7 away games this season. “I’m glad that we’re being road warriors. Definitely preparing us for conference, because we have a lot of tough teams coming up. And I love being on the road. It really builds tough skin and character, because you never have your home crowd. So I’m excited to be back home on Friday.

The Falcons will return home on Sept. 27 to play against Mt. San Antonio.

Coach Hemmerling on the team returning home said, “A little weird, quite honestly. It’d be our second home game in our ninth match. So yeah, it’ll be great. Nice, easy day of no travel.”

Gallery • 8 Photos Duran Ventura #14 Sydney May getting ready to serve