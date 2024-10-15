Falcons winless streak goes to seven

It looks like it’s going to be a long season for the Falcons.

After a physical and heartbreaking loss to rivals Long Beach City, the Falcons hold 1-6-4 record into the season.

They find themselves in Pasadena against conference league opponent the Lancers, with an astounding record of 8-1-1 to start.

With the weather in the high 80’s, and the teams playing on astroturf, it made the conditions very hot making it feel like 100 degrees and more.

The odds were against the Falcons heading into this game.

From the opening whistle, the Lancers controlled possession and got shots on Trinidad Arizmendi.

In the 36 min, forward Isabela Guerrero passed to midfielder Charlie Gallardo shot and beat Arizmendi on the right side to make it 1-0 for the Lancers.

In the 20 min during a hydration break, Arizmendi has to come out of the game.

Coach Vasconis said, “I think it’s just more of a mental part of it. She was just, I think she overthought it and she kind of just got in her head and took her out of her game.”

Newly backup goalkeeper Alexis Bakalar was then brought into the game.

The Lancers wasted no time getting shots on Bakalar but continued to miss shots and hit the post to tell the end of the first half.

In the second half, Lancers came out flying as defender Hypasha Garcia made great tackles to stop Lancer players to get a shot on goal and trying to not make it a blowout.

The Lancers were controlling possession until the Falcons finally got a break and went on the attack.

Madi Jones centered a cross pass to Ariana Rivera and shot to beat Natalia Portillo on the left side, beating the grove to make it 1-1, which brought the Falcons back to life.

After it became a back and forth game, Jenna Santos made a great run through the middle trying to create chances and Garcia stopped Lancer player from getting shots on goal.

In the 21 min, Lancer defender Rachel Mentaze passed to Raylyn Laney. Bakalar come to far and Laney shot to make 2-1 and a stranglehold of a game.

In add time, Gallardo crosses to Delilah Vazquez shooting right side to make it 3-1.

The Lancers were still looking for more.

Ashley Vera passed to Gallardo and shot bottom left for her second goal of the game to make it 4-1.

Jessica Roya said, “We just like lost momentum after like we like we were on in and after we gave like dumb goals at the end, but it’s just something we need to fix for next game.”

Coach Vasconis said ”I think the first half was okay. I think the second half we came out pretty good. We just kind of let down the last 10 minutes, which was unfortunate. I think overall the performance wasn’t horrible. It was okay.

The Falcons are now winless in their last seven games and are now heading home to face the high scoring Mt. SAC on Oct. 15.

Gallery • 8 Photos Duran Ventura #17 Jessica Arroyo making a great run through the midfield