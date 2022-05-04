Car club in Norwalk hosts fundraiser for community member

The+Vintage+Ladies+Car+Club+hosted+a+mini+car+show+and+bake+sale+to+raise+funds+for+a+local+student+battling+with+Stage+3+Brain+Cancer.+Photo+credit%3A+Clarissa+Arceo

The Vintage Ladies Car Club hosted a mini car show and bake sale to raise funds for a local student battling with Stage 3 Brain Cancer. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo

Clarissa Arceo, Community Editor
May 4, 2022

A car club exclusively for women who own vintage cars hosted an event at Holifield Park, 12500 Excelsior Drive, in Norwalk on April 30 to raise funds for a community member battling Stage 3 Brain Cancer.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Vintage Ladies Car Club sold baked goods, hot dogs, drinks and other food items along with raffle tickets for a variety of prizes; they all also brought their vintage cars and invited others to bring theirs, too.

Marla, member of the Vintage Ladies Car Club, is designated to run the Club's social media platforms.
Marla, member of the Vintage Ladies Car Club, is designated to run the Club’s social media platforms. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo

Over one hundred people and surrounding car clubs visited the park throughout the day, bringing their own lawn chairs, tables and tents to catch up with one another and enjoy the event.

Many also brought their own vintage cars and were invited to park them in rows in the parking lot for visitors to view.

The Vintage Ladies Car Club attend various car shows and host fundraisers where they invite folk who own vintage cars to bring theirs out for show.
The Vintage Ladies Car Club attend various car shows and host fundraisers where they invite folk who own vintage cars to bring theirs out for show. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo

Towards the end of the event, a raffle was held and the members thanked everyone for their support.

Funds were being raised for Justine Amancio, who is a student at a local high school fighting Stage 3 Brain Cancer; the Club decided to host the event after a request was put in by one of Amancio’s teachers.

In 2018, Pat Garcia founded the Vintage Ladies Car Club in honor of her mother who passed away due to ovarian cancer.

“It was really hard when my mom passed away,” Garcia said. “So I started this club and began hosting fundraisers in hopes of helping other people battling something, too.”

The Vintage Ladies Car Club sold a variety of baked goods, hot dogs, drinks and other food items as well as raffle tickets for an immense amount of prizes.
The Vintage Ladies Car Club sold a variety of baked goods, hot dogs, drinks and other food items as well as raffle tickets for an immense amount of prizes. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo

The Vintage Ladies Car Club is not only a community for women and families who enjoy cruising in and showing off their cars. Their purpose is to raise funds for those battling [any form of] cancer and help their community.

The 11 members often hosts fundraisers to provide gift cards, school supplies and clothing to foster kids in the city of Bellflower as well as money for community members in the area.

On average, the Vintage Ladies Car Club hosts about five to six fundraisers a year.

The Club will usually host events in accordance with the requests they receive; 100% of the proceeds they earn throughout the day of their events go to the patient in need.

Garcia said that she is thankful for the immense support of the community and fellow car clubs [such as the Vintage Gente of SoCal and the Anaheim Car Club who attended Saturday’s food sale] during their events.

Other car clubs in the area- such as Vintage Gentre SoCal and the Anaheim Car Club- attend a lot of the fundraisers put on by the Vintage Ladies Car Club to show their support.
Other car clubs in the area- such as Vintage Gentre SoCal and the Anaheim Car Club- attend a lot of the fundraisers put on by the Vintage Ladies Car Club to show their support. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo

On May 29, the Vintage Ladies Car Club will host their first annual car show in Bellflower to help Ninos Latinos Unidos, a private non-profit organization for foster kids, with their backpack fundraiser.

“People see our cars, they see these low riders, and they immediately think we’re out to cause trouble,” Garcia said. “But we’re really just trying to do some good. We want our cars to have purpose.”

The Vintage Ladies Car Club is made exclusively for women battling cancer; Pat Garcia founded the Club in 2018 in honor of her mother.
The Vintage Ladies Car Club is made exclusively for women battling cancer; Pat Garcia founded the Club in 2018 in honor of her mother. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo