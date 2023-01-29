Menu
Yoshinaga+and+Salazar

Susan Romero

The other two soloists Hiroko Yoshinaga and James Salazar singing “Bella figlia dell’ amore.”

The Bellflower Symphony Orchestra produces “fantastic” performance

Susan Romero, Staff Writer

January 29, 2023

The Bellflower Symphony Orchestra, with guest conductor Alan Medak, presented their first 2023 Concert Series on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at the William and Jane Bristol Civic Theater.

The concert opened up with the Bellflower Orchestra and wrapped it up along with four special guest soloists.

The Bellflower Symphony Orchestra consists of 14 violins, four violas, six cellos, four bass, two flutes, two oboes, two clarinets, two bassoons, four french horns, two trumpets, three trombones, two percussions and one keyboard.

The orchestra played about six composite pieces before intermission, and then played another five after.

These are a few of the composites played: “Star Spangled Banner” composed by F. S. Key, “William Tell Overture” composed by G. Rossini, “Carmen, Habanera” composed by G. Bizet, “Duo des fleurs” composed by L. Delibes and “La Golandrina” composed by L. C. Harnsberger.

Salins and Avendano
Soloists Natalie Salins and Luvi Avendano singing “Bella figlia dell’ amore.” (Susan Romero)

The four soloists each had a composite they were singing, but they blew away the audience when they all sang, “Bella figlia dell’ amore” composed by G. Verdi, together for the last piece.

“The quartet at the end,” said Joseph Derthick, violinist, “It’s always fun when you get those voices altogether.”

Derthick picked up a violin at eight years old and forgot how to put it down. He has been performing with the Bellflower Symphony since he was in college in 1975 and hasn’t left the band since.

James Salazar, a soloist, performed with the Bellflower Orchestra that night for the first time.

“It was great, all the musicians were wonderful, they were top-notch,” Salazar said, “it was great to be under an orchestra again since covid.”

Salazar has been singing since he was a little boy in church and as he got older, he joined metal/punk bands, but wanted to pursue more.

He went on to study for 5-7 years and auditioned for various things and since then, he’s been a lead soloist for about 12 years.

The orchestra is filled with a variety of people from our community between different ages and races, bringing us an experience unlike any other.

The orchestra and soloists receiving their appreciation and cheers with open arms. Photo credit: Susan Romero (Susan Romero)
The orchestra and soloists receiving their appreciation and cheers with open arms. Photo credit: Susan Romero (Susan Romero)

Even from outside the building, the minute they began rehearsing, you can feel all the emotions they want to emote and so clearly project.

Greta Stanton, a local, was there to see and support her husband, a trombone player.

“I thought it was fantastic, wow there were so many really good ones,” Stanton said, “I thought ‘Carmen, Habanera’ was really great.”

She went on to mention that despite the language barrier in some of the songs, she appreciated the conductor’s background info on the songs. It helped her better understand.

Regardless of your age, ethnicity, or music knowledge, the shows are here to inspire.

The Bellflower Symphony Orchestra will continue to have two more concerts after this which will take place on April 22nd and Aug. 19th, so be sure to check out their website to join their next musical experience.

If you happen to miss any of the remaining concerts, don’t fret because they will release a new flyer for their concerts starting in Nov., so be on the lookout!

About the Writer
Photo of Susan Romero
Susan Romero, Staff Writer
Susan Romero is a staff writer for Talon Marks. Apart from reporting, Susan likes to listen to music, read books and watch classic movies. Susan also loves to collect a variety of Minnie ears. She hopes to transfer to Cal State Fullerton and get her masters in Journalism.

