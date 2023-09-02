Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court after the jury found him not guilty of murder.

Kyle Rittenhouse needs to be stopped

2
Staff members of the ASCC program welcoming students with a smile and some Canes.

Welcome to Cerritos play day

3
The city of Cerritos is considering cutting the Cerritos on Wheels bus program.

City transit faces uncertain future

Upcoming Events
  • August 28, 2023 – Art Gallery Exhibit - STOCK FOOTAGE AND OUTTAKES A Selection of Works by Gronk
    , Art Gallery
    Art Gallery - FA 107
  • August 29, 2023 – Free Coffee & Art with Gronk
    11:00 am, Art Gallery
    Art Gallery - FA 107
  • September 6, 2023Majors Exploration Fair
    10:00 am, General
    Library Sidewalk
  • September 6, 2023Scholarship Workshop
    11:00 am, General
    MP 213
  • September 8, 2023 – Counseling's Instagram Q&A Every Friday
    8:00 am, Social Media Connect
  • September 12, 2023 – Suicide Prevention - Heart Wall Installation
    11:00 am, General
    Falcon Square
  • September 13, 2023 – Board of Trustees Meeting
    7:00 pm, Meeting
    Cheryl A. Epple Board Room
  • September 14, 2023Time Management Workshop
    11:00 am, General
    Zoom
  • September 14, 2023 – Suicide Prevention Presentation
    12:00 pm, Health
  • September 15, 2023 – Counseling's Instagram Q&A Every Friday
    8:00 am, Social Media Connect
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Love is in the air at Downey’s Pride Festival

Layla Hernandez
September 2, 2023
People+flock+to+the+stage+as+Vicky+Chavarria%2C+2022+Drag+Latina+winner%2C+performs+tribute+to+famed+singer+Selena+Quintanilla.+
Layla Hernandez
People flock to the stage as Vicky Chavarria, 2022 Drag Latina winner, performs tribute to famed singer Selena Quintanilla.

A vibrant, rainbow archway made of balloons welcomed guests in Downtown Downey as the city’s third annual Pride Festival took place on Aug. 26.

The festivities began at 3 p.m. and went until 10 p.m., with an after-party at Muevolo’s nightclub that lasted until 2 a.m.

At the heart of the event, the Warren High School dance team performed, tribute acts performed the songs of popular artists such as Jenni Rivera, Beyonce, and Selena Quintanilla, among many others.

Attendees stationed themselves towards the stage and spread as far as the nearby beer garden.

Story continues below advertisement
Somewhere over the balloon-made rainbow, festival goers strolled Downey Ave. as they supported local vendors and nonprofits. (Layla Hernandez)

Throughout the evening, organizers honored three leading LGBTQ figures: First was Congressman Robert Garcia, named the 2023 Downey Pride King, who fights to expand and protect essential rights for women, LGBTQ, and immigrants.

Second was Lucas Hallare, a Downey local named the 2023 Pride Prince revered for raising awareness about the issues faced by trans youth.

Last but not least was Mario Aguilar, who uses comedy and his social media platform to support and uplift the LGBTQ community.

The journey towards being able to celebrate in such a way has not come without difficulty, as Downey City Mayor Pro Tem Mario Trujillo shared.

“When Prop. 8 passed, Downey voted 62% in favor of having marriage be defined as that: between a man and a woman. So, my partner and I, at the time, thought ‘We have a lot of work to do.”

“The fact that there’s an openly gay elected mayor in town says a lot about Downey’s morals. It’s changed a lot. The way we’re embracing the community, it’s just beautiful,” Trujillo said exuberantly.

Friends, families and neighbors alike perused the colorful streets lined with local artisans and businesses, nonprofit information booths, food trucks and photo booths showing their pride.

Ashley Harris, a vendor at the festival and founder of the podcast “The Queerly Blax Show with Ashley” and “Queerly Blax Apparel” feels that representation for people of color within the queer community is of utmost importance.

“I think that all those minorities themselves are nuanced, right? So like being queer is nuanced, being Black is nuanced, and then depending where you fall on the spectrum as far as presentation is nuanced.”

“The pride in being successful that we carry, the burden that we carry… and so to bring them both together and for people to be like, ‘I feel seen, I related to that so much,’ that’s the most rewarding thing to me,” Harris explained.

The Los Angeles Center for Alcohol and Drug Abuse, a nonprofit agency both in attendance at the festival as well as the presenter of each Downey Pride Festival thus far, advocates for the education, information and treatment of individuals who struggle with substance abuse.

Ricardo Torres, the center’s medicated assisted program director, highlighted the importance of recognizing LA CADA as a partner to the LGBTQ community through the services that they offer.

Trujillo continued to extend his passion for unity within the community and shared the importance of protecting trans youth.

“That’s my favorite part, celebrating the identity of these trans youth and letting them know they’re accepted because I really think that this pride is for them,” Trujillo said.

As the City of Downey and L.A. CADA look toward the future, the two hope to continue to grow what is already the largest Latino Pride in Southern California and establish a safe sense of community for the LBGTQ+ and their families.
More to Discover
More in Community
Vendor is selling and showing off her product to a customer.
Downey night market brings joy and talent together
The Hawaiian Gardens neighbors voice their concerns about Lee Ware pool incident that occurred on June 30.
Pool reopens after child nearly drowns
The city of Cerritos is considering cutting the Cerritos on Wheels bus program.
City transit faces uncertain future
Adelaide Pilar playing Latin American music with people dancing to the songs played. Photo credit: Joel Carpio
Dancing away the summer in Norwalk
This is a photo of a Tampax product in a store and was posted by Province of British Columbia.
Cerritos College needs to put free period products in the bathrooms!
Sheila Jackson holding two of her best selling lotions.
Embrace your natural beauty with Kazi Rokz
More in Top Stories
Cerritos and Santa Ana lining up for the next set.
Back-to-Back sweeps for the Falcons
Rows of clubs set up along each other for students to interact with.
Students rush to meet the clubs
Astrology signs going around as the book opens shining.
Astrology: psychology’s distant pseudo cousin
Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court after the jury found him not guilty of murder.
Kyle Rittenhouse needs to be stopped
Staff members of the ASCC program welcoming students with a smile and some Canes.
Welcome to Cerritos play day
People gathering in line to receive food from the monthly LA food bank distribution.
Cerritos College and LA Food Bank reunite to give back
About the Contributor
Layla Hernandez, Staff Writer
Layla Hernandez is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering arts and community. Hernandez enjoys reading, listening to music, spending time with friends and writing. They hope to transfer to San Francisco State University in 2024 and one day travel writing about art.

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in