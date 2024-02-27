Photo Gallery: Cerritos Farmers Market

Adrienne Fajardo, Staff Writer
February 27, 2024
Sea angel Seafood worker showing little girl live crab
Sea angel Seafood worker showing little girl live crab
Adrienne Fajardo

The city of Cerritos holds a farmers market every Saturday rain or shine.

The Cerritos Farmers Market has been going on since the 1980’s.

Every Saturday the market is open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. where fresh produce, baked bread and food is sold.

Small businesses from all over California set up among each other to provide fresh produce to the community.

The market accepts EBT and WIC , further information can be found at goodveg.org.

Harbor Area Farmers Markets holds the Cerritos market and many others every day of the week in locations such as South Gate, Long Beach, Bixby Knolls and more.

 

 

 

 

 

