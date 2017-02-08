Out of Nowhere: ‘This Moment’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Inspiration… Honesty… Emotion… Truth…

These are just a few of the words that describe the first musical release by the band Out of Nowhere.

The EP titled, “This Moment,” available for pre-order now, is the collaboration of different musical backgrounds and personalities from the seven members of the band that all speak one truth.

Lead singer and songwriter for the band Emili Romano’s passion for the music spoke through her lyrics and ability interpret the feeling the music gave her into a lyrical tune.

Yet, despite the lack of time spent on the actually writing of the lyrics she feels that it still speaks true to herself and what the band is trying to instill into its audience.

“You write what you feel and how the music makes you feel,” she said. “Even though I didn’t spend a lot of time on each song the music is still truthful. It’s true to myself and true to the music.”

The first song the band created together was, “Devilman,” a collaboration between bassist Andrew Jones and Romano.

According to Jones, the surf inspired song was written entirely on the spot after the band was challenge by commercial music director Andrew Maz to write more songs.

The two also collaborated on the song “Out of Love,” which is inspired by poetry written by AJ. It’s songs like this, that show the collaborative ability the group has and its talent in conveying emotion to the audience.

“A lot of the songs focus on internal emotion rather than the outside,” he said. “[When we play] I want the audience to feel the roller coaster of [emotion] in the set.”

The EP is more than just a group of songs put together but rather a catalyst for others to feel inspired to chase their dreams.

Terrance Alexander, drummer, emphasized that he hopes the EP will give a voice to the voiceless and for people from all walks of life to relate to the words being sung.

As a young band, and group of people, their sound will develop as their life and journey unfolds .

Lead Guitarist Alex Haegendoreens said, “Are sound is always kind of changing, but I feel like we have found our sound that makes us, us.”

Haegendoreens was a contributor to the songs “This Moment” and “Happy Hearts,” having composed most of the music.

“‘Happy hearts’ started off as a dance song and something for people to have fun with, ” he said, “Then it evolved into more of an alternative piece.”

He also said that when he started that music was like a home for him. It was an escape from whatever troubles were going on and that is what inspires him the when writing.

As was for the other band member. They’re different journeys and personality have fit together for an amazing inspirational project.

Oscar Chavez, rhythm guitarist, said that the fact that everyone is so different makes the band that much better.

“It’s about our collaboration,” he said, “No one has an agenda and that has allowed us to come this far.”

He continues to comment on the last song, “Magic Hour.”

The song says, “What we have here came out of nowhere. It was unexpected.”

“This is us,” he said. “This is the sum of everything.This is who we are.”

The band, and its music, came from just a single unexpected thought. Out of that thought came an inspiring lesson.

“[In the end,] we can push on forward as a band,” he said, “or we can be the inspiration for the next generation of students to come through the commercial music department.”