Road House is solid but is being over-hated

Joel Carpio, Managing EditorMarch 28, 2024
The official Road House movie poster with actor Jake Gyllenhaal coming to Prime Video. Photo credit: Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios remake of the 1989 Road House movie featuring Jake Gyllenhaal released to Prime Video on March 21.

Despite the overall poor audience reviews the film was genuinely good and didn’t have many poor factors to it.

Road House is another movie that keeps proving why Prime Video makes better movies than Netflix and out of five stars receives a four out of five.

This time around the audience disliked the movie a lot more than the critics did, rating it 55% on the Tomatometer and the critics rated it 61%.

Many didn’t like this film for many reasons why people don’t like remakes and that is because they think the original is miles better.

Despite the hate it’s receiving, it genuinely is not a bad film and while it’s not going to top the original it’s still a solid film that is receiving too much hate.

Jake Gyllenhaal who played the main protagonist, Elwood Dalton, an infamous UFC fighter who killed his opponent in the octagon, kills the performance himself.

Gyllenhaal often plays these characters with trauma or they have a psychotic feel to them very well and perfects the demeanor of Dalton and how he’s written to be very well.

The writing in the 1989 Road House has similar elements to the 2024 version but isn’t entirely the same.

In the 2024 rendition of Road House Dalton is a UFC which is changed to keep up with the times as the UFC is incredibly popular now.

When showing the back story as to why Dalton is just drifting through life in the way he is in the film after his UFC career is so pivotal to the character’s development it just helps that it was written and told so well.

For the most part, the acting was great with multiple performances from some notable stars not just in Hollywood but also in sports.

Connor McGregor played the villain, Knox, and although it was fun seeing him in the film and making the leap from competing in the UFC to acting, his performance in Road House was lackluster and underwhelming.

McGregor gets the benefit of the doubt mainly because it’s his first acting gig but it wasn’t good acting on his part.

Singer and songwriter, Post Malone, made a brief cameo at the beginning of the movie as a fighter named Carter and Malone did a far better job at acting than McGregor.

Malone’s performance felt a lot more genuine and authentic whereas McGregors felt forced and not believable.

The CGI is also where the movie drops the ball, you can tell some of the action is fake and it’s unfortunate with how advanced technology is now that the CGI is where the film lacked.

The build-up, the action and the story and character developments just make this film what it is and that is overlooked for how good it is.

Joel Carpio, Managing Editor
Joel Carpio is the Managing, Co-Sports, & Co-Social Media Editor for Talon Marks, he enjoys playing sports, listening to music, and is an avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Kings, and LAFC. He is planning on transferring to San Diego State University and earn his bachelors degree in Journalism. In the future he wants to be a sports broadcaster.
