Cowboy Carter is pure perfection

Beyoncé’s 8th studio album and second part of her trilogy project “Cowboy Carter” is an outstanding album that has lived up to the expectations leading up to its release.

With her 2022 release of “Renaissance” being a Dance album, Cowboy Carter is a Country album which she refers to as a “Beyoncé album” which are genres that were originally created by African-Americans. This is a way of her paying homage to those artists that came before her and reclaiming genres that were once stolen.

The album opens with “AMERIICAN REQUIEM” where Beyoncé expresses her idea of what she believes America should be in reality. The song serves as a reminder to be free and liberate yourself from the expectations that people may have of you.

Transitioning into the second track “BLACKBIIRD” originally written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney features four Black Country singers Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts.

Which is a song that was written about the adversity that African-Americans have faced during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s and also refers to The Little Rock Nine. With the “Take these sunken eyes and learn to see — All your life you were waiting for this moment to be me.”

She uses the cover of the song to highlight that this album will bring the forthcoming freedom and liberation that will be displayed within this genre and also co-signing these women who are overlooked.

During the album there are interludes narrated by famous guitarist Willie Nelson. The interludes are played as the listener is listening to a country radio station that is mentioned as “KNTRY Radio Texas” which transitions into another track on the album.

In the track “JOLENE” Beyoncé puts her own spin on the country classic written by Dolly Parton. She uses the song to express her feelings about her husband’s infidelity and the woman who she refers to as “Becky with the good hair” in her hit song “Sorry” from the Lemonade album.

Towards the end of the album with track “THE LINDA MARTELL SHOW” narrated by Linda Martell who came on the country music scene during the 1970s was the first Black woman to have a successful career in Country despite being discriminated against during her career.

The interlude then introduces the song “YA YA” which pays tribute to Black artists like Tina Turner, Little Richard and Ray Charles. The song features a sample from Nancy Sinatra’s, “These Boots Are Made for Walkin” and an interpolation of “Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys.

“YA YA” creates an important understanding of standing in your truth and holding on to faith in the midst of adversity while living in America. Beyoncé continues to pay homage to those who came before her by embodying the experience of their reality during the 1950s and 1960s.

The 27th track album ends with “AMEN” which opens with a gospel filled influence. “We’ll be the ones to purify our Fathers’ sins — American Requiem. Them old ideas are buried here. Amen.”

Which plays as a response to the intro “AMERIICAN REQUIEM” by expressing the knowing of a change coming to what we perceive as “American”.

Act ll “Cowboy Carter” is all around a very well-produced album which creates a different experience for the listener sonically. This album is a 10/10, if you’re interested in expanding on genres you’ve never listened to or following through with Beyoncé’s trilogy projects. I would recommend this album.