“A day in the Life of Luis”: Dealing with adversity

Every day people are faced with adversity in many ways. However adversity comes, do not let it lead to detriment.

Overcome it and show it who’s calling the shots.

I might have MS but it sure as hell does not have me.

While I do have the occasional negative thought, whenever it happens it is pushed aside since there is far too much to achieve.

I am far too busy for little things such as that, that get in the way of achieving greatness.

People “getting a phone call” when passing by is bothering me less. At the end of the day, you cannot let little nobodies avoiding you mess with your head. Brush them off and keep moving forward.

Admittedly it bothered me seeing people who would see me and then they would stare at the floor, but the “bothering” is now reappropriating to a positive.

Looking at the stares and the non-stares, one cannot get bent out of shape because of it happening.

Take it as “they don’t know who they are missing out on”, it’s their loss.

Not quite a “to hell with them” level but it is up there.

At the end of the day you probably won’t remember what happened so don’t worry about it too much.

There is no reason for holding a grudge with anyone over anything. It is only hurting, holding the petty grudge while the person who did the offense already forgot about it.

Having a bone to pick is below me, it seems like kid shit and it is certainly not worth it fucking with my day.

Being someone who is reserved, having such an outlet might not be expected. But little do you know, it only shows how much or little you might know about me.

There is much to know and learn about me but you are simply too focused on the school room to give me the time of day which is fine since you would be doing me a favor in not wasting my time.

Maybe I can be a recluse at times, as not being able to do certain things like some of the situations where being able-bodied is preferable may keep me back at times.

You can bet on your life I will be at opening day for the Dodgers.

Same goes for the All-Star game.

Hell, I might even go to see The Angels take on the cheating Astros just to boo the hell out of them just for fun.

So, while adversity comes in all shapes and sizes you can’t let it dictate how you live your life.

Deal with The BS hand life dealt you learn to adapt.