A Day in the Life of Luis: Thank you

"A Day in the Life of Luis" is a weekly personal column written by Luis Lemus.

No matter how many meanings one attends, there is one thing that will constantly be heard and that is to “be your advocate.“

I for one am glad I was my advocate during my time here at Cerritos College and I will be the same way as I transfer to the unknown pastures of CSU Fullerton.

While I appreciate this school and I will always be a Falcon, after four and a half years, I’m ready to go come this August.

Cerritos College will always be home for me.

To the reader who felt something, if anything at all, know that I do appreciate you.

I do, no matter what you read of my articles, whether it be covering a sport or perhaps it’s a particular “Off the Field.”

Maybe it was this column, my column, “A Day in the Life of Luis.”

Know that it is much appreciated.

If I was able to distract you, if only for one moment, from the bottom of my heart I thank you for reading.

To the professors who told me I should keep it up and keep going, I thank you all. Those words did not fall on deaf ears; I was entirely hearing you.

To the newspaper staff and advisors, words cannot begin to explain the amount of gratitude I have for every one of you. Without you, I am nothing.

We all know it is true, so let’s just get used to hearing it.

With all of that being said, this is a newsroom. Although we no longer are in the physical space, know that we take from it various memories that will not be getting replaced anytime soon.

Yes, the semester was taken from us but what it couldn’t take from us is that stone-cold dedication to the craft best known as “journalism.”

If you were to think at the beginning of this semester that a 12-person newsroom would never work, think again. We have produced more content and more quality than what we are used to.

Here we are, still standing. Well, most of us are.

Throw in a pandemic and there is even less anticipation that the newsroom can produce the amount of work that is needed.

This is it, Falcons. One more week to go. Let’s all be ready for those exams.

We all got this.