Off The Field: Warriors are unbeatable force this season

The entire NBA community has been proved wrong by the Golden State Warriors.

28 games into the season and they sit at the top of the Western Conference with the best record in the league.

Although point guard Steph Curry is playing out of his mind, the Warriors are actually a well rounded team.

Curry is averaging an outstanding 27 points per game along with six assists. Right behind him is small forward Andrew Wiggins who is playing well and averaging around 18 points per game.

Draymond Green is still the backbone of this team. Green leads the team in assists, rebounds and blocks per game. It would be unfair to not give him recognition in the Warriors’ success.

The biggest factor this year who has really embraced their role is shooting guard Jordan Poole.

Only 22 years old, Poole is averaging an impressive 18 points per game. TheWarriors really needed him to shine with the absence of all star Klay Thompson.

Not only are the Warriors the number one offensive team in the league, they are also the number one defensive team as well.

They are near perfect on both ends of the court.

It is safe to say that no one saw this success coming. Since Kevin Durant’s departure two years ago the Warriors have not really been a competitive team.

In 2019 they were the worst team in the entire league with an embarrassing 15 wins.

With the return of Steph Curry in 2020 they were a little bit more competitive but still were not good enough to reach the playoffs. They lost in the play-in tournament to the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Thompson still out battling an achilles injury and center James Wiseman dealing with a torn meniscus, the Warriors were looking at another unsuccessful year.

Watching this Warriors team play is really a joy. They play very well together and they play hard.

Steve Kerr deserves his credit and is an early candidate for Coach of the year.

He is not the only one looking for an award, as Steph Curry is making another MVP run and Draymond Green is in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, as usual.

Even though they probably do not even need them, the Warriors expect to get Thompson back in a few weeks and possibly Wiseman in a couple months.

It is scary to even imagine this current Warriors squad with that pair back. The league is in a lot of trouble when that time comes.

It seems that the Warriors dynasty is not over. They have a perfect mix of veteran stars and young up and coming stand outs.

If the Warriors can keep this play up all year, they are poised for a deep playoff run.

They are looking for their fourth championship and their sixth playoff finals appearance in eight years.