Off The Field: Worst NFL coach Urban Meyer

This is Urban Meyer’s first year ever coaching in the NFL and it is safe to say that he will go down as one of the worst NFL coaches ever.

The firing comes right after former Jaguars’ kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him before a game as well as verbally attacking him.

Meyer apparently cussed Lambo out while demanding him to make his kicks. Lambo was cut not too long after.

Meyer claims that the story is inaccurate but whether it is true or not Meyer has been in controversy all throughout his NFL tenure.

The former Jaguars head coach started off his year by hiring a strength and conditioning coach who had a history of being accused of making racial remarks and bullying African American players.

The Jaguars had some more drama when Meyer signed his former Heisman winning quarterback Tim Tebow to play tight end, a position in which he never played.

Jacksonville and Meyer were also fined by the NFL during the summer for excessive contact and violating COVID-19 protocols.

Meyer’s lowest point in the season had to be when a video went viral of him dancing with a woman who was not his wife in a bar. Meyer did not travel back with his team after a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and instead claimed he would visit Columbus to visit his grandchildren.

Owner Shad Khan had warned Meyer of his inexcusable behavior, but it seems he did not get the message.

Meyer often clashed with his staff and players throughout the season as well.

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. apparently had to be persuaded to return to his team after leaving in response to the public criticism from his former head coach.

Meyer denied these reports, however the countless controversies along with the terrible play from his team were just too much.

The Jaguars are 2-11 and have barely been competitive.

Number 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence has looked awful under Meyer’s system.

Running back James Robinson was benched two weeks ago against the Los Angeles for fumbling in back-to-back games.

Robinson had a spectacular rookie year, rushing for over 1000 yards in 2020.

Meyer and his assistant coaches are another reason Meyer was let go. Meyer had a history of being hard on his coaches at Ohio St., and it seems this carried on to the NFL.

Assistants were not big fans of the way Meyer treated them, as well as how he would make them stay overnight to prepare for games. A lot of coaches and staff departed mid-year.

An Urban Meyer fan or not it is obvious it was time for Jacksonville to move on from the former Buckeye.

Meyer’s college football tenure was full of controversy as well, however Meyer won three National Championships.

Hopefully the Jaguars can find anything positive from this season and end the year strong.