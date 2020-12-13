‘The Game Awards’ filled with both disappointment and shocking news

The Game Awards just finished and with it came a bunch of new games and DLC. the host Geoff Keighley has been working on this awards show since 2014. Photo credit: Geoff Keighley

Dreams have come true for “Smash Bros.” but nightmares inspired by “The Last of Us Part II.”

Gaming’s biggest event of the year has finally come and with it a bunch of crazy announcements and tons of awards being presented.

Not every award will be shown here but people can head over to The Game Awards website for the winners of all the categories.

Best Audio Design: “Last of Us Part II” (PS4)

Best Score & Music: “Final Fantasy 7 Remake” (PS4)

Best Art Direction: “Ghost of Tsushima” (PS4)

Best Game Direction: “Last of Us Part II” (PS4)

Best Narrative: “Last of Us Part II”

Best Indie: “Hades” (Multiplatform)

Game of the Year: “Last of Us Part II” (PS4)

Congratulations to all the winners and while some may not agree that “Last of Us Part II” was the GOTY, the new game announcements might make up for it.

About 12-15 new games or upcoming DLCs and expansions were teased.

The show started with a “Smash Bros.” trailer showing off Sephiroth from “Final Fantasy 7” making his appearance as the eighth DLC character for the game.

“Back 4 Blood” is a spiritual successor to the “Left 4 Dead” franchise, even having the people who worked on the first “Left 4 Dead” game return to work on this new release. Fans got to see a trailer and initial gameplay examples.

“Perfect Darks” makes a return after years of absence. Joanna Dark is back and ready to make her return sometime soon on Xbox and PC.

“The Callisto Protocol,” a brand space game that has a bit of horror, similar to the Dead Space franchise, is coming out in 2022, but the developers were ready to show it off and hype up audience members.

A couple of trailers for a “Disco Elysium” expansion, “Dragon Age 4” and “Crimson Desert” was shown off with the later surprising audience members and is very interested in it.

“Ark 2” was shown off, staring Vin Diesel himself, and the developers are also working on an animated series.

“Super Meat Boy Forever” finally gets a released date of Dec 23. 2020, two days before Christmas.

Master Chief and a couple of characters from AMC’s “The Walking Dead” show are coming to “Fortnite” as skins.

The final announcement for the show was the tease and return of the “Mass Effect” series with Bioware teasing a fourth game in the series.

Overall, this was miles better than last year, with a bunch of games being shown and ready for release in the coming months and years. Lets hope that the next awards show will be live on stage with hundreds of viewers in the seats.