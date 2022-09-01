Analysis: Tupac deserves to have a star in Hollywood

This was a drawing back in 2004 of Tupac praying and was taken by in 2012.

Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom received a Hollywood Walk of fame star recently on Aug.15 which would have been his 37th birthday.

Nipsey’s work ethic has impacted Hip-Hop all over LA and the people loved him for getting a star in Hollywood after three short years.

At the same time, how come the late Tupac Shakur has not received a star yet when he alone impacted numerous individuals after 26 years of his death?

Not to take anything away from Nipsey’s legacy because he was an amazing artist and influenced others to own their own business, but Tupac was way before his time.

Shakur showed what it took to fight back from struggling and overcame difficult obstacles.

Tupac’s lyrics made people want to become knowledgeable of themselves, their surroundings and to become aware of the issues in the U.S.

Nipsey was close to Tupac’s legacy in terms of helping others and becoming a black-owned businessman, he deserved that.

Let’s be fair about other great artists in the Hip-Hop world that impacted and contributed so much to the world as well.

Tupac was in six films that did fantastically, he is most known for “Poetic Justice” playing along with Janet Jackson, that film still holds weight especially the t-shirts that are still in stock.

Hollywood should have recognized his talents years ago — in fact, there are still rumors of him being alive still to this day.

Shakur has five posthumous albums that all were exceptionally great and did so much for the black community; Tupac’s legacy should have been noticed and not overlooked.

When Nipsey passed away, the majority of people didn’t even know who he was — besides the people who listened to him.

People knew who Tupac was because he was very controversial in the media; the man stayed in the headlines of newspapers and his image traveled all over the world.

Tupac was the new generation of what Malcolm X would have been if he was still alive.

Shakur brought that feeling of urgency to wake up and pay attention to what people are doing in society.

In Nipsey’s album “Victory Lap” song titled “Dedication,” Hussle said he’s the Tupac of my generation.

Although some may feel that he is the new generation’s Tupac, some people don’t see it that way, they see him as a different individual.

Nipsey taught people that you can have a business in the ghetto and still be successful.

Hussle taught people who were gangbanging in the streets that you don’t have to live your life on the streets. There are ways of making it better.

Nipsey bought “The Marathon” clothing as an outlet to let people come in to shop for merchandise and showed how you don’t have to be afraid of their surroundings because it is a gang-infested area.

If it was a conversation on who did more for their community and brought jobs to the city, then it would be Nipsey because he was humble and diligent in his come-up for success.

However, if we’re talking about who had the stronger message, then Tupac would always have the upper hand.

Hollywood should do the right thing and give Tupac his praise by giving him a star on the Walk of Fame.