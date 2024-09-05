New Exhibition enters Cerritos College Art Gallery

The Cerritos College Art Gallery unveiled a new exhibition “BackUp Utopia” created by McLean Fahnestock.

The event was held on August 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting with an 1 hour long presentation called “Artist Talk” where Fahnestock explains her inspiration behind the exhibition.

The exhibition consisted of a new print, video, and installation that was produced during her month long residency at the Cerritos College Art Gallery.

“I really wanted to come back to Southern California to make some work that was really centered here. I had the opportunity to work with the curator here at the art gallery James MacDevitt and was given this opportunity to showcase my work” said McLean Fahnestock.

Many of her inspiration behind her art work is influenced by her grandfather John Sheridan Fahnestock who was a farmed explorer of the South Pacific.

“I have a family with many explorers, my grandfather was an explorer. So, it just made me think about what made you want to become an explorer. A lot of my art work is heavily inspired by my family background” said Fahnestock.

Even though she never met her grandfather, she heard many stories about his exploration of the South Pacific. Many of his exploration documentation is archived in many institutions around the country like the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The main focus of this art exhibition is for the viewer to differentiate what is real from what isn’t while incorporating different types of media.

“I have worked with many themes by implementing what location brings you paradise, peace and bliss. It’s that question that made me curious about creating this work” said Fahnestock.

The exhibition consists of many different components that are displayed within the art gallery like videos, GIFS, architecture and many others.

Throughout the gallery McLean Fahnestock incorporates real life nature with electronics like TV’s, projectors and other factors.

“With the piece with the two birds and their monitors as heads it’s all about these birds trying to learn how to be birds. I tried to implement AI and technology within the artwork to give a full visual of reality and AI” said Fahnestock.

Starting at 7 p.m. attendees rushed to the art gallery exhibition to view the art being displayed. Many students attending had very positive comments about the presentation and art exhibition itself.

Crystal Moya, studios arts major said “I thought the work itself was pretty interesting I enjoyed the visual side of it. I loved hearing the back story I think it gave the artwork more depth. I thought it was really nice I like how she implemented real life things with electronics that was a nice touch”.

BackUp Utopia will be featured in the Cerritos College Art Gallery from August 26 to October 11, 2024 at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.