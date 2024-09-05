Categories:

New Exhibition enters Cerritos College Art Gallery

Byline photo of Shaniah Campbell
Shaniah Campbell, Arts & Entertainment EditorSeptember 5, 2024
Training Set, 2024 by McLean Fahnestock. This is one half of a pair of ospreys who mirror each other as they learn how to adapt to their environments. This reflective of the relationship between humans and AI.
Training Set, 2024 by McLean Fahnestock. This is one half of a pair of ospreys who mirror each other as they learn how to adapt to their environments. This reflective of the relationship between humans and AI.
Laura Bernal

The Cerritos College Art Gallery unveiled a new exhibition “BackUp Utopia” created by McLean Fahnestock.

The event was held on August 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting with an 1 hour long presentation called “Artist Talk” where Fahnestock explains her inspiration behind the exhibition.

The exhibition consisted of a new print, video, and installation that was produced during her month long residency at the Cerritos College Art Gallery.

“I really wanted to come back to Southern California to make some work that was really centered here. I had the opportunity to work with the curator here at the art gallery James MacDevitt and was given this opportunity to showcase my work” said McLean Fahnestock.

Many of her inspiration behind her art work is influenced by her grandfather John Sheridan Fahnestock who was a farmed explorer of the South Pacific.

“I have a family with many explorers, my grandfather was an explorer. So, it just made me think about what made you want to become an explorer. A lot of my art work is heavily inspired by my family background” said Fahnestock.

Even though she never met her grandfather, she heard many stories about his exploration of the South Pacific. Many of his exploration documentation is archived in many institutions around the country like the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

JUL 2020 (from the Maladaptive Daydreaming series), 2024 (left),
May 2020 (from the Maladaptive Daydreaming series), 2024 (right), by McLean Fahnestock (Laura Bernal)

The main focus of this art exhibition is for the viewer to differentiate what is real from what isn’t while incorporating different types of media.

“I have worked with many themes by implementing what location brings you paradise, peace and bliss. It’s that question that made me curious about creating this work” said Fahnestock.

The exhibition consists of many different components that are displayed within the art gallery like videos, GIFS, architecture and many others.

Throughout the gallery McLean Fahnestock incorporates real life nature with electronics like TV’s, projectors and other factors.

“With the piece with the two birds and their monitors as heads it’s all about these birds trying to learn how to be birds. I tried to implement AI and technology within the artwork to give a full visual of reality and AI” said Fahnestock.

Starting at 7 p.m. attendees rushed to the art gallery exhibition to view the art being displayed. Many students attending had very positive comments about the presentation and art exhibition itself.

Crystal Moya, studios arts major said “I thought the work itself was pretty interesting I enjoyed the visual side of it. I loved hearing the back story I think it gave the artwork more depth. I thought it was really nice I like how she implemented real life things with electronics that was a nice touch”.

BackUp Utopia will be featured in the Cerritos College Art Gallery from August 26 to October 11, 2024 at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

 

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Shaniah Campbell
Shaniah Campbell, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Shaniah Campbell is the current Arts & Entertainment editor for the Fall 2024 semester. She enjoys doing film photography and attending concerts. In the near future she hopes to work in Public Relations or Marketing.
Laura Bernal
Laura Bernal, Editor in Chief
Laura Bernal is the current editor-in-chief of Talon Marks. She enjoys attending concerts and reading in her free time. She hopes to continue her education at a CSU and work for an independent magazine.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts
The choir singing on stage.
Singing out fall with the fall choral concert
Ballet dancers in releve form
Photo Gallery: Behind the scenes with the Dance Department
Elin O'Hara Slavick talking to a peer in front of her own artwork of nuclear mushroom clouds.
Artist educates through the power of art
Fried standing in a corner of the Art Gallery next to some of the art.
Vienna-born artist Dwora Fried expresses her art and history
Dwora Fried, Xavier Cázarez Cortéz and Jynx Fried
Cerritos College hosts its first art exhibit of the semester
The 7 Deadly Sins
Cerritos Window Dressing presents: Jynx Prado's 'Snow White and the Seven deadly Sins'
More in Arts & Entertainment
A cardboard cutout of Sabrina Carpenter on top of the photobooth.
Sabrina Carpenter is #thatgirl
Sugar Honey Iced Tea official album cover. Photo credit: RCA RECORDS
S.H.I.T. is a HIT!
Richard Gadd Baby Reindeer Creator delivering standup, Glasgow 2011.
Baby Reindeer: Is there ever really a good guy?
Award recipients posing for a picture with their awards.
Students receive over $7,000 in awards and scholarships
Challengers official movie poster.
Challengers: A chaotic love triangle
Official Fallout poster for the show on Prime Video. Photo credit: Amazon Studios
Fallout didn’t fall out with its video game counterpart
More in Top Stories
Anime Cosplayers posing while getting in character of their favorite anime characters at Anime Impulse on Aug. 31st and Sept. 1st.
Anime Impulse at OC Anaheim Convention Center
Downey High School football players running out of the tunnel.
Downey gets dominant 42-21 victory in season opener
Missy Vee, a Long Beach based drag queen.
Long Beach Hosts "The Big Gay Pine Ave. Takeover"
#11 Jenna Santos prepares to take a free kick Aug.27
Falcons draw season opener after two late goals
Manisha Ati, from the City of Hope's Mobile Cancer Prevention and Screening Clinic's booth, talking to an attendee of Congresswoman Linda Sanchez's 19th annual Senior Fair on Aug. 16 in Cerritos College's Fine Arts building.
Congresswoman Linda Sanchez brings Senior Fair to campus
#16 Adan Gonzalez dribbling down the sideline looking for a pass Aug. 23
Stout defense helps Falcons win season opener