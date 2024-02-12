Behind the album: Andrew Maz and the band

Byline photo of Diana Morales
Diana Morales, Arts & Entertainment EditorFebruary 12, 2024
From left to right : Nadia on the piano, Joel on the base Mars on vocal, Mikey on the drums, Andrew Maz on vocals and Sergio on the guitar.
From left to right : Nadia on the piano, Joel on the base Mars on vocal, Mikey on the drums, Andrew Maz on vocals and Sergio on the guitar.
Diana Morales

After being in the studio for 9 months working hard on a project Andrew Maz and his band released their album titled Winter. Maz became inspired by accident to write this album after attending a friend’s annual winter solstice party.

Where his friends would not only get together to party but also to perform.

“ I thought I should write something for that and so I wrote the title track [Winter] for that event. I actually never played it at the party ’cause I ran out of time,” shared Maz.

This track ended up sitting untouched for around 2 years until Maz gained inspiration to build something around his first track.

Maz knew that his concept of the album would be some type of love story but he did not know how the love story would end until he started writing the album. He also had this notion of winter being personified.

And overall romanticizing the season of winter.

“Maybe I was influenced a bit by the ice queen of Narnia or something like that. But I had those kinds of images, and that kind of sort of wonderland and what does that sound like, what does that feel like,” expressed Maz.

“And from there, the album evolved and really became about exploring the concept of lost and losing someone and all the various types of laws you might experience.”

The album itself is a rock album, but many songs have an Orchestra playing. It is filled with emotional symphonies. You can really feel the story that is trying to conveyed.

The last time the band performed was before Covid and since then they’ve gained new members.

Maz formed his band back in 2019 with three of his previous students. Sergio German, Mikey Enriquez, and Joel Alvarez.

Sergio German as the guitarist came back and advised Maz to write some lyrics to one of his [Maz] songs

And Maz answered “If I’m gonna do that, we should put together a band. And he [Sergio] was like well I play guitar.”

Maz then recruited Mikey next who didn’t take Maz class but they knew of each other.

“He knocked on my door [of the practice room] and was like “hey you’re in my band now.” Closed the door, and walked away. I’m like..uh hello?” Mikey laughed.

“Joel was late to class and so hired him,” Maz and the band laugh. They hired him to be the bass player.

Eric Orellana also joined the band because Maz realized it was too much for a keyboardist to handle all the orchestral parts.

The two newest members of the band are Nadia Aponte as a keyboardist and Mars as vocals.

“I brought Nadia in 20’ because this album has a lot of important piano parts and I wanted someone who was really skilled,” Maz states. “ Mars is our newest member. She joined us basically early November. She tracked all her parts in three weeks.”

The band wasted no time after they finished recording the album and went straight to rehearsal a week later.

“I think Sitting with Dr. Maz for a couple hours just connecting stuff until we find something that sounds good. I thought that was really cool not knowing what our end goal was. But when we found it we both knew that’s what’s the sound we’re looking for is a good memory,” shares German

Everyone was able to contribute in their own way as they all came together to find their sound.

The album was also set to originally be released in 2020 but Covid put a halt to a lot of things. But that did not stop the band from completing the album. They are excited to share with you all their hard work.

You can now listen to Winter on Apple Music and Spotify!

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Diana Morales, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Diana Morales plans on transferring to a cal state in the near future to gain more experience. Her goal as a journalist is to work for a fashion magazine company and then eventually create her own. She also aspires on working on the radio or as a social media manager.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Gladstone on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon Photo credit: Marlon Kaufmann Courtesy_of_Apple
Gladstone nomination reminder of Hollywood's shortcomings
Beyonce on Reneigh during her Renaissance tour
Building the stage with Andrea Garcia
Another banner surrounding the in progress container with the Cassidys Corner logo on it. Photo credit: Emily Maciel
Cassidy's Corner Cafe returns to campus
People examining and discussing the artwork of professor Audra Graziano.
Professors showcase their work in art exhibition
Album Cover for american dream, by 21 Savage Photo credit: Sony Music Entertainment
"american dream" was a success for 21 Savage
The official movie poster of the Netflix original movie “LIFT.” Photo credit: Netflix
“LIFT” lifted no one’s expectations
More in Top Stories
Students dancing at the Cupids Ball in the Student Center
Love is in the air at the Cupids Ball
Front entrance to The Win-Dow in Long Beach with a lot of people waiting in line to order.
Want affordable food? The Win-Dows got it
BSU Vice President Jacki Scott explaining rules to Family Feud event
Laughter abounds at Black History Month Family Feud
Two students playing UNO together
Love mixes so well with Love
Makayla Moore fires off another shot
Falcon's win streak grinds to a halt
Dr. David Young, a career counselor, leads the conversation during the Return to School Workshop. Feb. 1, 2024.
It's never too late to continue your education

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *