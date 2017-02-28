Upcoming events discussed at ICC meeting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

ICC representatives discussed Movie Night, Falcon Games, Spring Festival, Earth Day and events for Women’s History Month.

ASCC hosted a free movie night on Thursday Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

Kadie Gurley, ICC Commissioner, invited everyone to the screening of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, free admission and snacks with student ID and current semester sticker.

“Come enjoy yourself, we’re going to watch the first movie of Harry Potter. It should be pretty fun.” said Gurley.

Student Activities Coordinator Amna Jara discussed the federal law and what clubs need to do in order to host movie nights on campus.

Jara went over the federal law to host movie nights for students on campus due to the high cost for public presentation rights for movies.

“It cost $355 to get the rights for the movie for tonight’s screening.” Jara said.

Clubs were give the option to collaborate to have host movie night or have ICC host it for future movie nights.

Gurley discussed the details, applications, and event schedules of the Falcon Games from March 6-8.

Academic Decathlon: Monday, March 6 at 5 -7 p.m.

Physical Games: Tuesday, March 7 at 11 a.m.

Video Game Tournament: Wednesday, March 8 at 11 a.m.

“For the Falcon Games you need 3 participants and one alternate. We hope to have your participation,” Gurley said.

Prizes will be 1st place $150, 2nd place $100, 3rd place $75 respectively.

Deadline to submit applications was Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Gurley introduced the Spring Festival and discussed the event details and applications.

The festival will be on March 9 and will be hosting a Cupcake Contest at 10 a.m. and Mr. Cerritos at 11 a.m. in Falcon Square.

Application for Mr. Cerritos and the Cupcake Contest is online through Orgsync.com the deadline is on March 1.

Mr. Cerritos contestants will have a mandatory meeting on March 2 at 11 a.m.

The application form for clubs is through Orgsync.com and needs to be submitted if clubs are interested in fundraising or hosting a game during the festival.

Go Green Taskforce representative, Synnikiu Avalos was excited to introduce Earth Day event on campus on Thursday, April 20 .

She invited clubs to participate and join the Go Green Taskforce, they will have speakers educating students on the environment.

Clubs with the most participants checked in the ASCC table at the event will be awarded a scholarship for the club.

Jara introduced the events for the 30th Anniversary Women’s History Month.

Garley informed the students to turn in their petition to graduate with Admissions and Records even if they missed the Feb. 21 deadline they can still participate in the commencement ceremony.

Petition deadline is March 24.

Bianca Barraza, Phi Theta Kappa representative, said, “Our club is going to be participating in the Falcon Games this year, actually we have a meeting going on right now about who’s participating in them.”

Abigail Machado, Psychology Club representative, said, “We already have some participants from the club that are going to be in the Falcon Games and I’ll be there to support them.”

Seminars on Lorna Finlayson’s Introduction to Feminism in SS 307, Tuesdays- Thursdays from Feb. 23-30 from 9:30-10:45 a.m.

Gender and Science in SS 137 from 11 a.m.- 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 28.

Women, Race, and Labor in the United States in LC 155 on Tuesday, March 7 from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Women as Global Peace Builders in SS 309 on Wednesday, March 8 and 22 from 2 p.m- 3:15 p.m.

Tribute to Women’s Writers in LC 155 on Wednesday, March 22 from 6-9 p.m.

When and Where We Women Enter ? Tuesday, April 4 from 11 a.m.- 12:15 p.m. in LC 155.

Representation of Women in Religious Texts on Tuesday, April 4 from 2-3:15 p.m. in SS 137.

Social Justice: Health Disparities and Vulnerable Populations on Tuesday, April 11 from 11 a.m.- 12:15 p.m. in SS 137.

Women and Survival Communities on Tuesday, March 21 from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in LC 155.