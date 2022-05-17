Commencement information for the Graduates of 2022

It is time for Cerritos College to bid farewell to the classes of 2020 and 2022.

With two commencement ceremony’s being held, it is very important for the students who are attending to be fully informed about what will be happening.

The first ceremony will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 and will begin at 6 p.m.

The second ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 and will begin at 9 a.m.

Although students are advised to arrive before the ceremony starts to have enough time to check-in and get settled down.

If you are attending the ceremony on Friday, the ideal time to come is 4:30 to 5:15 pm, and students should arrive between 7:30 to 8:15 am on Saturday.

Students should arrive no later than 30 minutes before the ceremony.

If students are confused about which ceremony to attend, the Cerritos Commencement Information schedule will answer all your questions.

When arriving at the ceremony, students will be advised to check-in prior to entering the Field House (FH) Lot.

Students will be asked to certify verbally that they fulfill COVID-19 criteria. All that will be asked is whether or not students have been completely vaccinated or have had a negative covid result within the past 72 hours (there will be no need for proof).

After checking that your COVID-19 criteria meet guidelines, students will be handed a program booklet for either 2020 or 2022.

The most important part of checking in will be receiving a “reader card” that students must fill out and hold onto until it’s time to be called.

The reader card will inform those presenting the students how to correctly pronounce their name when they walk onto the stage.

When selecting your reader card you have to select a different color card based on your current cumulative GPA. There will be three different cards, one for regular students, honors and highest honors.

It is very important students grab the right color card.

The last step of the check-in process is the most exciting. It will be time for students to form a line and prepare to enter the ceremony.

The ceremony will last about one or two hours or however long it takes for all students to be called and enjoy their moment.

It is highly suggested that students stay for the whole ceremony, that way everyone can enjoy this special moment they have all worked for.

On the other hand, many may be asking how many tickets will be given.

There will be no tickets asked for at the gate but students are suggested to only invite no more than 10 guests to ensure everyone has a chance to join this special moment for their graduates.

Although, gates will be closed once the stadium hits full capacity.

Any other questions regarding guests and graduates can be answered on the Cerritos Commencement page.

These are the first ceremonies since returning to school following the pandemic and Cerritos College wants to ensure that everyone gets to experience this special event.

Graduates have worked very hard for this moment and should be able to enjoy every single moment of it.

Congratulations class 2022!