Cerritos College hosted 2022 State of the College Address

Dr. Jose Fierro, who’s on the left hand side, is joined in with some of the board of trustee members on the Oct. 12 State of the College Address.

Cerritos College hosted its 2022 State of the College Address on Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Before the presentation began, the event offered lunch and desserts to all guests.

Goodwill, LBS Financial Credit Union, Parker and Covert LLP, DFCU, Sabio and Wallis Bank were sponsors of the event.

President of Cerritos College Dr. Jose Fierro spoke about Cerritos College and its march to a first-class educational institution and top-notch national level.

Dr. Ferro said that Cerritos College is ranked 9th in best community college, 11th in national community colleges, 2nd for best cosmology school and 6th for culinary arts.

The opportunity cost for college students is 10.9 billion dollars, with a return investment being 55 billion dollars.

Additionally, it’s been estimated that less than 10% of Latinx workers and 15% of black workers are employed in high-skill occupations compared to a third of white workers.

Cerritos College also provides housing for students who might be in need of one.

Between 2014 to 2022, Cerritos College had statics for students for completing their 8 units within the first year where an estimated 28% were complete and 6% were not complete.

For math and English, 38% were complete while 13% were not complete.

A few students that are/were in Cerritos College were presented. They are Hector Ledesma, Micheal John Herrera De La Pena and David Hernandez.

Hector Ledesma is a first-generation college student, raised by immigrant parents. His goal is to tackle some of the biggest environmental issues going on in the world right now.

Michael John De La Pena is a former student of Cerritos College, having graduated in the middle of the pandemic.

His dream is to work at NASA and push boundaries. He was involved in two separate programs simultaneously for students at the university level.

David Hernandez, a first-generation law student, comes from immigrant parents.

He is a part of the accounting department and he plans to transfer to USC in the fall of 2023.

Paula Mejia, a member of the task force, speaks on what’s her pride and ambitions.

She said that when she sees something, she wants to help and wants to be a part of the creative process.

The member of a task force refers to a time in Chico State to help make a mascot and sees the vision of how to create and be a part of something.

“That would be my pride, I would say. I can be a part of something creative, something wonderful. For the people to see this is the entry to Cerritos College,” Mejia said.

Last, of all, the president of Cerritos College Jose Fierro has a message for students who want to come to Cerritos College.

“Come to Cerritos College. We welcome everyone, regardless of who you are. Assure you are successful in your academic and professional career.” Fierro said.