Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California

Photo shoot for album called GoldMinds and the person with the hat is Imajah Wandix, the Long Beach native.

The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life.

Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore.

He says California was one of the best livable places to start a family to be able to make a decent living.

“People wanted to come to this state to finally live out the American dream but now it had gone far down the drain,” Wandix says as he was stretching his arms.

Imajah tells me California’s price of living has skyrocketed out of nowhere and made people want to leave the state for good.

Most natives who wanted to stay here are moving out and going to the Midwest or Las Vegas.

He is really passionate about his feelings toward this state, he explains the majority of the people that live in Southern California are moving to Lancaster or the valley in California for a better affordable life.

“If California doesn’t have the most issues, then I don’t know if other state does because over these years it has been hell,” the Long Beach native said, “Don’t be deceived by the Hollywood walk of fame and the palm trees it’s still problems here.”

“I’m from Long Beach California and for starters, we can discuss the gentrification that’s happening all over urban cities,” Imajah says, he wants the property tax to not go up forcing him to pay more.

Mainly Compton and South L.A and Watts are being gentrified expeditiously, especially the Jordan Down projects, word to the wise if you ever go over there, it may look nice but it’s still a gang-infested area.

Speaking about gang activity, there are places where you cannot go still to this day because of street gangs that are in California.

Crips and Bloods are still here in California and certain colors you cannot wear can end it being brutalized or even killed.

Imajah said that finding a decent place to live is difficult, apartments are difficult to get approved for because of the rent is out of control.

“Rent in California might as well be a mortgage because it ranges from $1700 to $2000,” he said.

The Long Beach native added that it’s ridiculous to continue to pay that a month, which can be someone’s life savings.

Taxes are crazy in California, going as far as 13.3% and has made it one of the worst places to live at.

“California is only fun for people that have money to spare and you can live the dream here,” Wandix said, “If not a person will have to have three jobs to make it.”

The summertime heat is crazy too because this past summer has been the hottest making it over 104 degrees this year.

If you have a car in California, the gas prices have gone up to $7 and this again is wrong. “Who wants to continue to pay this amount of money on a Chevy Malibu?” Wandix said.

California has another issue with trying to buy a home, the average house goes for $500k and it some where located in the ghetto of Los Angeles, probably in a dangerous community.

“As a west coast native, I can personally I am considering on moving out of California because it’s becoming too much for me,” Wandix said, “The lifestyle is fine but the people are getting annoying.”

Speaking about cars, if you plan on coming to Los Angeles, please try to be patient with the traffic cause it’s crazy. You can expect to be stuck in traffic for about an hour maybe 40 minutes at best.

“Please expect the out of control wildfires in California because it is quite often that we get them every blue moon,” Wandix explains to me.

Imajah goes over how much he hates the wildfires in Southern California because, “it makes the air filled with pollution and ashes tend to be seen in the sky.”

“The fires make the sky look ugly and orange kinda like the sun from the movie Nightmare before Christmas,” Wandix said as he chuckled about his movie reference.

The schools in California can be awful because of the economic status that it has, majority of people have this false image that because a person lives in California the schools are great, not exactly.

“Poverty I wish I can change that cause I can’t stand being broke, being on food stamps is getting annoying,” Imajah said, “Gas is stupid I had to waste my last $35 on my tank”.

“As I said before, if you can afford to be hear welcome,” Imajah said, “But if not, better luck next time because I don’t know how many times people say I came here to become a star or a entertainer.