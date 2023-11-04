Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court after the jury found him not guilty of murder.

Kyle Rittenhouse needs to be stopped

2
Dante Rojas says guys face more peer pressure.

Who faces more peer pressure? Guys or girls?

3
The Creator Movie Review

The Creator Movie Review

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

OUTober ends with a Halloween scavenger hunt

Byline photo of Michael Delgado
Byline photo of Susan Romero
Michael Delgado and Susan RomeroNovember 4, 2023
Students+celebrating+OUTober+and+participating+in+the+Halloween+scavenger+hunt.+
Michael Delgado
Students celebrating OUTober and participating in the Halloween scavenger hunt.

Cerritos College Equity Center held its second pride scavenger hunt on Halloween, the last event for its Oct. series.

The event was for students to look around campus for clues to earn prizes.

Students were handed a sheet with about six riddles and were able to work in groups in hopes the students would be able to identify the next spot for their prize.

The hunt initially took place at the equity center located inside the Santa Barbara building.

However, the clues led to areas outside the building. The only way the students knew they were in the correct area was if they spotted a rainbow flag alongside the treats.

The groups could win from first place to third place, however, there would only be one prize given per group.

Inside the equity center, they had a sign-in sheet that helped them keep track of events students like more, whether it be community events or lectures.

Serena Castro, short-term hourly at the equity center, shares how they come up with events for the equity center.

“Halloween means a lot to the LGBTQ community because it’ll allow them to actually be themselves without having to worry about as much persecution,” said Castro, “So we decided to do something like this for Halloween just because it allows people to have a little bit of fun, just kind of hang out.”

The scavenger hunt also allowed members of the LGBTQ community to express and be themselves on Halloween. Thus, creating a safe space for others.

Antonio Lavermon, the LGBTQ program facilitator, has been advocating for the LGBTQ since the beginning of his career and has been working with Cerritos College to fight the same fight.

Lavermon explained that Oct. is the LGBTQ’s history month in which they honor and observe all the hardships and peaks the LGBTQ may experience.

Essentially, the LGBTQ community is constantly at risk and they would like to create safe spaces for others to be able to authentically express and explore their identity.

“We include meetings of safe club so everyone can know that they have that community space,” said Lavermon, “We also provide allyship training for folks who want to become more familiar with the LGBTQ community and show up in ways that are supportive.”

Lavermon also gave a few words of inspiration to others, “Wherever you’re at, just know that there is an advocate, an ally, a champion, an activist, on campus that has your back no matter what, that could be your friend next to you or someone in the equity center. “

Although Cerritos College has been fortunate enough to not have any issues with the LGBTQ community, the equity center will keep pushing to make the entire campus of Cerritos a safe space.

They have a variety of activities that you could choose from, from lowkey card games and taboo gaming sessions to collaborative events with organizations from outside Cerritos College.

The activities will continue all year round to help others feel comfortable and welcomed, however, during Oct. they like to emphasize one’s identity and self-expression.

If you’re looking for a safe space to express yourself, entertaining activities, or would like to show some support to the LGBTQ community, go check out the equity center for any of their upcoming activities.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Michael Delgado, Sports Editor
Michael Delgado is the Co-Sports Editor for Talon. He is a huge fan of Hip-Hop and enjoys watching YouTube. He loves watching the NFL and NBA and plans to start a podcast in the near future.
Susan Romero, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Susan Romero is the Arts and Entertainment editor for Talon Marks covering the latest entertainment media. If she’s not reporting, Romero enjoys spending time listening to music and working on her photography. Romero intends on transferring to Cal State Fullerton in 2024 and work for GQ Magazine one day.
More to Discover
More in Campus Life
Students attending La Feria Latina playing loteria.
La Feria Latina spices up Cerritos
The kitchen is full of future chefs, with the student chefs preparing every meal.
Falcon Room Restaurant reopens for Cerritos College
The Falcons Nest at Cerritos College will allow participating students flexible access to their needs through PantrySoft, a one stop shop application service. Courtesy of: The Falcons Nest
Falcon's Nest Introduces PantrySoft
Cerritos College geology club pledges to remove plastic from campus. Their plan will take seven years.
Trustees adopt pledge for plastic free campus in 7 years
President Jose Fierro discusses the requirement of vaccination cards starting Nov. 1. The vaccine and mask mandate will remain effective throughout the spring 2022 semester. COVID-19 cases have decreased at Cerritos College and Dr. Fierro hopes to keep them down by implementing guidelines in accordance to CDC.
President Fierro discusses vaccine requirement for spring 2022
Cerritos College students report their mental health is deteriorating. The college offers multiple resources for mental health issues during the Fall 2021 semester. Photo credit: Vincent Medina
Cerritos College students advocate for more social activities to improve mental health
More in News
Students gather and are welcomed with therapy dogs for them to pet.
Dogs are the new therapists
The LGBTQ+ ally progress logo.
Cerritos College celebrates OUTober
Guest speaker speaking on Zoom during Cerritos College’s event celebrating hip-hop turning 50.
Don't call it a comeback, Hip-Hop turns 50
Jason Hultman, part-time adjunct advocating for the adoption of AB 190, Oct. 18.
Faculty members urge board for health insurance benefits
Dr. Jose Fierro presenting to an audience of mostly students on Oct.18.
Dr. Fierro shares tips to students on graduating faster
Students walk around the event to see what different clubs have to offer and play some games.
Kicking off homecoming with a tailgate
More in Top Stories
Christmas music readies its sinister influence.
Community commentary: Christmas in November
A man that is hungry reaching for food from a tray outside.
Eating disorders are not a "girly" thing
Student frustrated because the Wi-FI will not work properly.
Cerritos College needs better internet
Orchestra playing their instruments during their performance with the conductor leading them.
Conductor Dr. Betancourt and the orchestra shine at their concert
Prisoner of war encampment in Korea during the Korean War.
War is dumb, it's time to grow up
Monica Gutierrez and Melissa Garcia constructed an ofrenda to honor Garcias father and Grandmother.
Remembering loved ones for Day of the Dead

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in