OUTober ends with a Halloween scavenger hunt

Cerritos College Equity Center held its second pride scavenger hunt on Halloween, the last event for its Oct. series.

The event was for students to look around campus for clues to earn prizes.

Students were handed a sheet with about six riddles and were able to work in groups in hopes the students would be able to identify the next spot for their prize.

The hunt initially took place at the equity center located inside the Santa Barbara building.

However, the clues led to areas outside the building. The only way the students knew they were in the correct area was if they spotted a rainbow flag alongside the treats.

The groups could win from first place to third place, however, there would only be one prize given per group.

Inside the equity center, they had a sign-in sheet that helped them keep track of events students like more, whether it be community events or lectures.

Serena Castro, short-term hourly at the equity center, shares how they come up with events for the equity center.

“Halloween means a lot to the LGBTQ community because it’ll allow them to actually be themselves without having to worry about as much persecution,” said Castro, “So we decided to do something like this for Halloween just because it allows people to have a little bit of fun, just kind of hang out.”

The scavenger hunt also allowed members of the LGBTQ community to express and be themselves on Halloween. Thus, creating a safe space for others.

Antonio Lavermon, the LGBTQ program facilitator, has been advocating for the LGBTQ since the beginning of his career and has been working with Cerritos College to fight the same fight.

Lavermon explained that Oct. is the LGBTQ’s history month in which they honor and observe all the hardships and peaks the LGBTQ may experience.

Essentially, the LGBTQ community is constantly at risk and they would like to create safe spaces for others to be able to authentically express and explore their identity.

“We include meetings of safe club so everyone can know that they have that community space,” said Lavermon, “We also provide allyship training for folks who want to become more familiar with the LGBTQ community and show up in ways that are supportive.”

Lavermon also gave a few words of inspiration to others, “Wherever you’re at, just know that there is an advocate, an ally, a champion, an activist, on campus that has your back no matter what, that could be your friend next to you or someone in the equity center. “

Although Cerritos College has been fortunate enough to not have any issues with the LGBTQ community, the equity center will keep pushing to make the entire campus of Cerritos a safe space.

They have a variety of activities that you could choose from, from lowkey card games and taboo gaming sessions to collaborative events with organizations from outside Cerritos College.

The activities will continue all year round to help others feel comfortable and welcomed, however, during Oct. they like to emphasize one’s identity and self-expression.

If you’re looking for a safe space to express yourself, entertaining activities, or would like to show some support to the LGBTQ community, go check out the equity center for any of their upcoming activities.