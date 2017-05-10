Free Speech Zone: How did you choose your major?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Isaiah Sotelo, Welding major, “I chose it because art wasn’t really working out for me. It’s a lot of fun and it’s a blast building things with metal.”

Tao Aoiu, Business major, “Because my parents own a business so I want to help them.”

Cristi Rizo, Child Development major, “It was actually hard, I didn’t chose that first, it was first psychology and then I turned into child development. I took a child development class and realized I liked that better than psychology I feel like it fits into psychology and I want to help out kids.”

Karina Herrera, Psychology major, “I chose it because it’s very personal to me, my sister suffers mental illnesses so that’s why I went with it.”

Jainish Mistry, Aviation Engineering major, “From high school, curiosity in airplanes commercial.”

Omar Rodriguez, Undecided, “At the moment I’m just taking electives and any class that takes my interest so I can eventually find out what is it that I want to pursue in my future career.”

Enrique Elizarde, Psychology major, “I choose my major because I actually want to work in the field with kids, I want to inspire the [next] generation.”

Ingalil Vallejo, Sociology major, “Just having an open minded view from the world, I always wanted to experience that and sociology really opened my eyes to different things.”