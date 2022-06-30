Overturning Roe v Wade is an insult to women and American history

A protest was held outside of Whittier City Hall on Friday afternoon immediately following the news that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade that morning.

Millions of people across the country woke up to the news that the Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision Roe v. Wade on June 24.

Roe v. Wade is a famous lawsuit that ultimately led to the 1973 decision to provide fundamental ‘protection to privacy’ that protects a person’s decision to terminate their pregnancy.

Before Roe v. Wade, abortions ranged from 200,000 to 1.2 million per year, and approximately 200 women in the U.S. died yearly because of self-induced abortions.

Women would desperately turn to unsafe forms of abortion, throwing themselves down flights of stairs, seeking uncertified medical assistants or midwives, using hangers and overdosing on drugs.

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is an insult (and an attack) on women, American history, women’s rights and reproductive health.

The right for a woman to get an abortion should be a fundamental right that women get because it should be on the woman to decide if she wants the baby or not.

Just like voting, the right to bear arms and the right to free speech is fundamental rights all Americans get, the right to abortion should also be a fundamental right as well.

How can the U.S. be ‘the land of the free’ if everyone doesn’t have equal freedoms?

Even if Roe v. Wade was overturned, the decision [made by the Court on Friday] allows each state to regulate abortion laws however they please.

14 states have either already banned abortion completely or have 30-day trigger bans- and [they] are making no exceptions for instances of incest or rape while other states protect the right to an abortion.

Pregnant people will still find ways to pursue abortions- whether it means seeking help from uncertified nurses or doing it themselves.

This ruling shows the ignorance of our ‘leaders’ and their disregard for human rights and safety, and their hunger to maintain power and control.

Must we point out the controversy of pro-lifers vouching for ‘my body, my choice’ when protesting mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations?

People who claim to be “pro-life” are only pro-life if it fits their agenda, which is based on what political party or beliefs they hold.

These ‘pro-lifers’ won’t blink an eye if lives are lost due to gun violence but if the coin is flipped to abortion deaths, all of the sudden it’s a major problem.

The Supreme Court is held by the majority of men in their 70s who will never experience being pregnant and do not see the perspective of a woman who will do unsafe procedures to get an abortion (if abortion is illegal in her state).

It will likely take years to replenish Roe v. Wade, and the U.S. will likely see an increase in suicide and death rates as pregnant people in red states struggle to save their own lives.

As far as we know now, the Supreme Court is attacking women (and their rights).

Who’s to say they won’t stop there? Will the Supreme court go back to older rulings and overturn them as they did with Roe v. Wade?