Kyle Rittenhouse needs to be stopped

Melissa Clemente
August 30, 2023
Ryan Francey
Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court after the jury found him not guilty of murder.

On July 23, a file with the Texas Secretary of State noted that an anti-gun control non-profit foundation was launched by Kyle Rittenhouse aiming to make the use of guns legal to carry without the proper education and legal assistance.

Kyle Rittenhouse was accused of murder in Wisconsin back in 2020 shortly after the death of George Floyd. Rittenhouse faced multiple charges like first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

During a ”Black Lives Matter” racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Rittenhouse, 17, at that time of the incident, armed himself with an assault rifle to defend himself and private business owners.

Carrying any weapon with or without a proper license of usage will lead to death eventually. Any type of weapon was designed to kill whether it’s to defend yourself or to hunt.

In this case, as it happened to Rittenhouse, he was put in a position where he life felt his life was in danger, as he was chased through a parking lot and cornered where he fatally shot the first man who attempted to grab the barrel of his rifle.

The second victim of Rittenhouse’s attack battered him with a skateboard as he was attempting to disarm his attacker.

The third victim made the mistake of pointing a gun back at Rittenhouse and once again feeling like a menace, he opened fire.

A long-awaited trial that took time in Nov. 2021 finally came to an end when the jury’s verdict was to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges.

The gunfire that wounded the third person and all the other charges that were imposed were later ruled as self-defense.

After being liberated and cleared of all charges Rittenhouse moved to Texas where he continuously advocates for gun rights.

He’s tried to oppose a Texas House of Representatives bill that vainly tried to raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 to be able to purchase any semi-automatic firearm.

As many have commented on X formally known as Twitter, countless amounts of people are on edge about Rittenhouse starting a non-profit anti-gun control foundation.

There are already so many other cases of teenagers using guns illegally and for all the wrong reasons.

The shooting on Nov. 29, 2021, at Cesar Chavez High School in Phoenix, Arizona when a 15-year-old student shot his classmate because he purchased a ghost gun is a great example of why people shouldn’t support Rittenhouse’s foundation.

There was also a shooting in 2022 at Olathe East High School in Kansas, when student Jaylon Desean Elmore, 18, at that time of the shooting, opened fire on his principal, and the school resource officer is yet another unfortunate example.

Rittenhouse’s non-profit foundation should not be supported by anyone. What these anti-gun control foundations fail to realize is that open control of firearms can lead to more worldwide destruction.

About the Contributor
Melissa Clemente, Co-Sports & Photo Editor
Melissa Clemente is a co-sports & photo editor for Talon Marks who you may see juggling around campus after coming from working front line in FHCCGLA community clinic. To cover a variety of local news and sports stories.

Comments (31)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • J

    jdbSep 3, 2023 at 5:11 am

    Thank you for the thoughtful article. and thank you for acknowledging a few very important facts, 1: Rittenhouse was put in a position where he felt his life was in danger 2: all three assaulted Rittenhouse, though I think it is a mischaracterization to call them “victims” instead of assailants. I do take issue with a few points. 1: What does a law changing the legal age of purchase from 21 to 18 have to do with an illegal purchase? Or with illegal usage? 2: Did you mean imply that any weapon carried under any condition, would eventually lead to a death? If so I might point out at a minimum the large number of CCW. permits (that presumably carry at least sometimes) and the vast majority of police officers that never discharge their weapon.

    Reply
  • D

    DonSep 2, 2023 at 2:41 pm

    Melissa Clemente, WOW, did you ever READ the United States Constitution? This is an F grade on your dribble!

    Reply
  • N

    NonameSep 1, 2023 at 6:17 pm

    I didn’t know you could buy automatic weapons in Texas. Maybe somebody that actually knows the difference between fully automatic and semi automatic should write story’s about mentioning guns. But hey automatic semi automatic what’s the diff right?? It’s not like facts matter. I can just imagine the response if rittenhouse was a black man being chased by three white men and he shot them as he fell to the ground and they pounced on him. I wonder if the coverage would be different. Mmmmmm probably.

    Reply
  • A

    Allan BaneckSep 1, 2023 at 4:04 pm

    WE need more gun laws like a permanent ban on assault weapons and universal background checks.There has been To many Mass shootings in this country . WE also need campaign finance Reform so we can keep the NRA and the OTHER GUN LOBBIES OUT OF POLITICS AND NOT ALLOW OUR POLITICIANS TO RECEIVE MONEY FROM ANY GUN LOBBIES.

    Reply
    • C

      Cmdr MartinSep 2, 2023 at 5:52 am

      Learn your facts first and than make a thoughtful comment, people kill people! There is the first fact! Second is cultural is the problem not the tools we have. You are either old and forgetful are to young to remember the bombing? You never watch the world news where machetes were used to millions.
      There is enough laws on the books that cover the problems, it’s people like you who are the worst.

      Reply
    • J

      jamie johnsonSep 2, 2023 at 8:56 am

      I’m down. As long as we also keep politicians from receiving ANY funds from ANY lobby whatsoever and also ban them from owning stocks that they have enormous ability to influence. This article was so bad that it intentionally used errors to make it seem like the 2nd man he shot was being attacked, . He wasn’t. And that the 3rd had a gun pointed at him first. He didn’t. I’m actually surprised they even mentioned the first guy chasing him down at all but didn’t mention that he had a bag with a chain itin he swung and threw at him The entire article was so unconcerned with facts to the point of being a semi fictional story.

      Reply
    • J

      jdbSep 3, 2023 at 4:35 am

      On an average year Bloomberg under various umbrella groups spends over twenty times what the NRA spends on lobbying efforts, would you also ban this? Political censorship is a tricky thing

      Reply
  • D

    DOUGLAS DUNTONSep 1, 2023 at 12:49 pm

    Almost every sentence in this article is a lie. The “second person dies while battering Kyle with a skateboard trying to disarm his attacker”? The guy with the skateboard WAS the attacker.

    Carrying a gun leads to eventually death? There should be a hundred million corpses in America then.

    Reply
  • H

    HuffdaddyAZSep 1, 2023 at 11:58 am

    This poorly written article is clearly slanted against people who own guns for the sole purpose of creating more division among the Americn people. What needs to be stopped is the media trying to turn us against each other. Love thy neighbor

    Reply
  • B

    Bryce M MibeckSep 1, 2023 at 11:30 am

    As someone who has carried, on duty and off, for over 40 years, I’m surprised to learn it leads to death. I’m alive and kicking. Is there a “carrying a firearm” disease of which I am unaware? What a load of tripe!

    Reply
    • G

      GregSep 1, 2023 at 5:21 pm

      Yes. It is a disease that continues to kill innocent people. We send our kids to school hoping they come back at the end of the day. It’s a disease that ignores the rights of human life and protects gun carrying lunatics.

      Reply
  • D

    DokseeSep 1, 2023 at 10:31 am

    Rittenhouse shot a pedifile who was chasing him on the street with the intent to harm him. It was a good thing he could protect himself.

    Reply
  • J

    JeniousSep 1, 2023 at 8:12 am

    @terri reeves Well If Those Are Your Thoughts” He Shouldn’t Have Never Had His Little DISGUISTING SELF OUT THERE EITHER DON’T U THINK?🤔

    Reply
  • T

    Terri ReevesAug 31, 2023 at 7:17 pm

    He has been tried that is bs is over, they can keep bringing him back to court for more bs, What is there to stop its over. If anyone is guilty it should have been all of them out that night where they didn’t belong in the first place. it was never safe
    out there to begin with.

    Reply
    • K

      Kyle RittenhouseSep 1, 2023 at 1:42 pm

      Ur dumb

      Reply
  • K

    KimAug 31, 2023 at 4:19 pm

    And furthermore to all of you anti-gun morons….there is no such thing as an “assault weapon”. That is made up bs by the liberal media. And no idiots….AR does not stand for assault rifle….look it up!

    Reply
    • P

      PatsyAug 31, 2023 at 7:14 pm

      Kyle needs to go down. Why in the hell did he even go there and then kills unarmed men? I am happy to see this and hope justice prevails. And yes Kim we who believe in gun reform and regulations know the difference!

      Reply
      • S

        SnuffieSep 1, 2023 at 7:14 am

        Unarmed? One hit him with a large piece of wood (a skateboard) and another openly admitted he pointed a gun at Kyle’s head.

        Reply
      • G

        George H Avery, PhDSep 1, 2023 at 1:02 pm

        They were not unarmed. Huber battered Rittenhouse with a skateboard used as a club. Grosskreutz admitted on the stand that he pointed a handgun with a round in the chamber at Rittenhouse before Rittenhouse fired in self-defense. Rosenbuam threw and object at Rittenhouse before lunging to try to take his gun, and a companion fired a shot as he initiated the assault. PLEASE – do some research sp you know what you are talking about.

        Reply
    • J

      James MAug 31, 2023 at 8:14 pm

      With the title of this article, you’re inciting violence. Put your assault keyboard down Young lady.

      Reply
      • J

        JaceAug 31, 2023 at 8:51 pm

        You’re an idiot, I don’t know where in the title you see and immediately think “this is inciting violence” you snowflake republicans are out of hand 🤣

        Reply
  • K

    KimAug 31, 2023 at 4:16 pm

    Melissa-
    You should probably learn what an automatic firearm is….we don’t sell those to the public in this country. So much for educating yourself before writing. I would bet you don’t know squat about guns and are just a parrot.

    Reply
  • R

    RogerAug 31, 2023 at 12:17 pm

    This article is a piece of liberal anti-gun garbage. Statements inferring that carrying a weapon will eventually/inevitably lead to death for instance, uh, no! No it won’t and it’s simply ignorant to say so.

    Inferring that licensing and special training should be necessary to excersize a civil right, is ridiculous!

    Listing what K.R. was charged with without making it clear right up front that he was aquited of all charges is dishonest and clearly intended to paint a negative picture.

    Furthermore everyone knowledgeable in self defense pointed out that it was a clear cut case of self defense. Calling the people shot by KR. Victims is also improper. Being deemed self defense means that those 3 individuals were the aggressors and KR. Was the victim of their attacks!

    The author is clueless.

    Reply
  • M

    MarkAug 31, 2023 at 11:56 am

    How absolutely ignorant one must be to say this rubbish. “Carrying eventually leads to death”… really? Millions of us carry every day. I have absolutely no desire to ever need it, and that attitude is the norm. Please aim your ire at the morons out there who violently attack innocent bystanders, get away with it, and then repeat. Be hoping you’re not the next easy target to cross their path. Believe me, it’s not ME you need to be in fear of. Example: You’re is a restaurant and a police officer is sitting nearby. Is it reasonable to assume you feel some sense if protection should a gun-toting idiot decide to start shooting up the place? Then you might give thought to the likelihood that there are more folks in there who are armed than the officer. I’ll insert here that no person should take the responsibility that comes with carrying lightly. They MUST be adequately prepared for the safety of all.
    I DON’T condone Kyle’s CHOICE to BE THERE in the middle of a riot. Nor do I fault him for responding TO a LETHAL THREAT WITH deadly force. If you had one of these totally out-of-control, lawless thugs trying to beat your brains out because you’re the wrong color (or whatever excuse) how would YOU choose to protect yourself? BTW, you’ve been told more time than necessary: he was NOT armed with an “assault rifle”. AND, you’d still be whining if it had been a .45 caliber revolver.

    Reply
  • S

    Sandra aceAug 31, 2023 at 11:14 am

    He was 17and lived in Illinois. Why would a 17 year old not only have access to an assault weapon is the question of concern here.and why did a 17 with an assault weapon come to another state to “defend businesses and himself”?. He came to kill. Yet,he wasn’t convicted. Why? He obviously came to kill.

    Reply
    • B

      BlackAug 31, 2023 at 4:34 pm

      A jury of his peers looked at the evidence and found him not guilty, that’s why.

      Reply
    • K

      KerriAug 31, 2023 at 8:21 pm

      Yes he was living in IL and his father lived in WI. His friend is the one that purchased and stored the gun (friend lived in WI) so he never crossed state lines with a weapon And how do you know he came to kill?

      Reply
    • D

      Donkey HotaySep 1, 2023 at 2:21 am

      Well, first off it’s not an assault weapon, and by referring to it as such you’ve demonstrated that you allow the MSM and the Democrat party to do your thinking for you.

      As far as why he had a gun, I’m gonna guess the riots that ended up costing a couple of billions of dollars in damages and which took the lives of well over a dozen innocent people was a good motivator. Also, the fact that he crossed state lines is irrelevant, and again, that you’re parroting that nonsense demonstrates your inability to do any original thinking of your own.

      Put simply, Kyle wasn’t convicted because it was a clear-cut case of self-defense. Hell, even the guy who got his arm turned into hamburger admitted that Kyle didn’t raise his gun until after he tried to take a potshot at the kid after lulling him into a false sense of security. When one of the “victims” admits that Kyle wouldn’t likely have shot him had he not tried to murder him first, that’s saying something…

      Reply
    • G

      George H Avery, PhDSep 1, 2023 at 1:09 pm

      1. He lived just across the border, had family in Kenosha, worked there, and earlier in the day had volunteered to help clean up vandalism damage from the previous nights rioters. The real question are why so many people came to town to commit crimes during the riot, not why people from the local area were trying to prevent them.

      2. A LOT of teens have weapons owned on paper by family or friends, since laws require one to be 18 to own them but not to use them for target shooting, hunting, etc. Anyone from a rural area at least would be aware of this. I had multiple firearms by the time I was 14 – a shotgun gifted to me by and uncle, a .22 my dad had gave me when he taught me firearms safety and how to shoot, a muzzle loader I had been given for Christmas one year, etc. I had many friends who drove to school with a deer rifle or shotgun racked in the rear window of a pick-up so they could go directly to hunting after school – we never had a shooting incident. As a teen, I would even go to the store to buy my own shotgun shells or .22 cartridges, and have never been involved in a shooting. I think the answer to why shootings occur is more a matter of cultural changes that access to firearms, which was MUCH easier 40 years ago.

      Reply
  • M

    Mike FAug 31, 2023 at 10:20 am

    Sure seems Kyle was the victim. Please learn what an automatic weapon is.

    Reply
    • R

      Richard L. PetersAug 31, 2023 at 12:28 pm

      is one narrow minded piece of garbage. Given away by the last sentence about world destruction. The 2nd Amendment is a fundamental right that saved Kyle’s life. It is Joe Biden and NATO who are the biggest threat for world destruction and caos.

      Reply
