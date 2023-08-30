Kyle Rittenhouse needs to be stopped

On July 23, a file with the Texas Secretary of State noted that an anti-gun control non-profit foundation was launched by Kyle Rittenhouse aiming to make the use of guns legal to carry without the proper education and legal assistance.

Kyle Rittenhouse was accused of murder in Wisconsin back in 2020 shortly after the death of George Floyd. Rittenhouse faced multiple charges like first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

During a ”Black Lives Matter” racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Rittenhouse, 17, at that time of the incident, armed himself with an assault rifle to defend himself and private business owners.

Carrying any weapon with or without a proper license of usage will lead to death eventually. Any type of weapon was designed to kill whether it’s to defend yourself or to hunt.

Story continues below advertisement

In this case, as it happened to Rittenhouse, he was put in a position where he life felt his life was in danger, as he was chased through a parking lot and cornered where he fatally shot the first man who attempted to grab the barrel of his rifle.

The second victim of Rittenhouse’s attack battered him with a skateboard as he was attempting to disarm his attacker.

The third victim made the mistake of pointing a gun back at Rittenhouse and once again feeling like a menace, he opened fire.

A long-awaited trial that took time in Nov. 2021 finally came to an end when the jury’s verdict was to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges.

The gunfire that wounded the third person and all the other charges that were imposed were later ruled as self-defense.

After being liberated and cleared of all charges Rittenhouse moved to Texas where he continuously advocates for gun rights.

He’s tried to oppose a Texas House of Representatives bill that vainly tried to raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 to be able to purchase any semi-automatic firearm.

As many have commented on X formally known as Twitter, countless amounts of people are on edge about Rittenhouse starting a non-profit anti-gun control foundation.

There are already so many other cases of teenagers using guns illegally and for all the wrong reasons.

The shooting on Nov. 29, 2021, at Cesar Chavez High School in Phoenix, Arizona when a 15-year-old student shot his classmate because he purchased a ghost gun is a great example of why people shouldn’t support Rittenhouse’s foundation.

There was also a shooting in 2022 at Olathe East High School in Kansas, when student Jaylon Desean Elmore, 18, at that time of the shooting, opened fire on his principal, and the school resource officer is yet another unfortunate example.

Rittenhouse’s non-profit foundation should not be supported by anyone. What these anti-gun control foundations fail to realize is that open control of firearms can lead to more worldwide destruction.