Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court after the jury found him not guilty of murder.

Kyle Rittenhouse needs to be stopped

2
Staff members of the ASCC program welcoming students with a smile and some Canes.

Welcome to Cerritos play day

3
The city of Cerritos is considering cutting the Cerritos on Wheels bus program.

City transit faces uncertain future

Upcoming Events
  • August 28, 2023 – Art Gallery Exhibit - STOCK FOOTAGE AND OUTTAKES A Selection of Works by Gronk
    , Art Gallery
    Art Gallery - FA 107
  • August 29, 2023 – Free Coffee & Art with Gronk
    11:00 am, Art Gallery
    Art Gallery - FA 107
  • September 6, 2023Majors Exploration Fair
    10:00 am, General
    Library Sidewalk
  • September 6, 2023Scholarship Workshop
    11:00 am, General
    MP 213
  • September 8, 2023 – Counseling's Instagram Q&A Every Friday
    8:00 am, Social Media Connect
  • September 12, 2023 – Suicide Prevention - Heart Wall Installation
    11:00 am, General
    Falcon Square
  • September 13, 2023 – Board of Trustees Meeting
    7:00 pm, Meeting
    Cheryl A. Epple Board Room
  • September 14, 2023Time Management Workshop
    11:00 am, General
    Zoom
  • September 14, 2023 – Suicide Prevention Presentation
    12:00 pm, Health
  • September 15, 2023 – Counseling's Instagram Q&A Every Friday
    8:00 am, Social Media Connect
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Astrology: psychology’s distant pseudo cousin

Ifeoma Utom
August 31, 2023
Astrology+signs+going+around+as+the+book+opens+shining.+
Indian Atropredicts
Astrology signs going around as the book opens shining.

Whether you’re an indecisive Libra, a moody Cancer, or a self-loving Leo everyone falls under a zodiac sign and what that zodiac sign means is why astrology is deeply explored.

Astrology has become so mainstream, and people are using it to give a reason as to who they are and why they do some of the things they do.

Astrology today dates back to early Mesopotamia in 3 millennium BCE, with influences from different cultures including China, India, Greece and Rome leading the way to the contemporary western astrological system.

Astrology was considered a true academic discipline, giving influence to the rise of astronomy and connected to alchemy, meteorology and traditional medicine until the 17th century.

Story continues below advertisement

The efforts that human beings made to understand lunar cycles and phases, orbital directions of planets and their influence on Earth and its inhabitants led to their search for answers in the sky.

Now, can it replace psychology and be recognized as a true science today?

The short answer is no, however, there are many key attributes that astrology has that are believed to actually give some level of reasoning or better yet insight into human behavior.

If you think about it carefully, the moon has the power to control the tides of the oceans here on Earth. Humans have that level of energy and magnitude inside of us too.

Remember your biology teacher drilling your heads about atoms? Wouldn’t the planets and stars be able to have a bit of effect on us human beings and our magnetic field?

Reading your horoscope it tells you “Libra’s should leave today open for fun and spontaneous acts and let the wind take you by the hand, you might think “Well, that could work for anyone.” That’s true but let’s go deeper.

Most people just stop at their sun sign, believing there is no merit and it is very generic and it is! True astrology includes your sun, moon and rising.

It includes your houses one through 12 and also what planets your sign was on the very day you were born.

Because astrology can be broad at first, but honing in on your specifics is what makes it interesting for people and why most believe there are some truths to it.

Whether reading a horoscope or a friend just asking “What’s your sign?” knowing and understanding your zodiac sign is just as important as knowing what makes you, you.

According to a poll conducted by Harper’s BAZAAR “62% of Gen Z and 63% of millennials say their zodiac sign accurately represents their personality traits .”

Three steps you can take to begin the journey into astrology:

1. Start by looking up what zodiac sign you fall under

All you need is the day you were born and that will tell you exactly which of the 12 zodiac signs belong to you.

2. Gain your moon and rising sign

You will find this out by knowing the time and city you were born, which can be found directly on your birth certificate, or by asking your parents. The time you were born is used to find your rising sign and where you were born is used to find your moon sign.

3. Download an astrology app

Once you have all this information at hand you will need to plug it into a good astrology app to help you gain your moon and rising sign as well as get a deeper introspection into your astrological aspects.

Allow your curiosity to guide you through this journey of astrology. Remember to relax and open up your mind.

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Dante Rojas says guys face more peer pressure.
Who faces more peer pressure? Guys or girls?
Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court after the jury found him not guilty of murder.
Kyle Rittenhouse needs to be stopped
Slight flooding and heavy rain coming down as Hurricane Hilary passes through Southern California.
Hurri-came and went
Photo of Hollywood sign in Hollywood hills with antennas in the backgroud Photo credit: Alvin
Hollywood's favorite drug: Nostalgia
Kai Cenat showing off his diamond encrusted necklace with his initials.
Kai Cenat shuts down NYC
The deteriorated American flag is painted red with a Chinese flag, illustrated.
China wants to paint America red
More in Top Stories
People flock to the stage as Vicky Chavarria, 2022 Drag Latina winner, performs tribute to famed singer Selena Quintanilla.
Love is in the air at Downey's Pride Festival
Vendor is selling and showing off her product to a customer.
Downey night market brings joy and talent together
The Hawaiian Gardens neighbors voice their concerns about Lee Ware pool incident that occurred on June 30.
Pool reopens after child nearly drowns
Cerritos and Santa Ana lining up for the next set.
Back-to-Back sweeps for the Falcons
Rows of clubs set up along each other for students to interact with.
Students rush to meet the clubs
The city of Cerritos is considering cutting the Cerritos on Wheels bus program.
City transit faces uncertain future
About the Contributor
Ifeoma Utom, Staff Writer
Ifeoma Utom is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering opinion, community news, and social media amongst our many other outlets! When she is not reporting, Ifeoma enjoys spending her free time with friends, listening to music and catching up on a good book. After her time here at Cerritos, Ifeoma plans to continue on in her studies as an upcoming journalist, securing her Bachelor’s degree and exploring where this wonderful world of journalism takes her.

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *