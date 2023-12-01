Josh Giddey should never play in the NBA again

Oklahoma City Thunder player Josh Giddey has been accused of being in an alleged relationship with a minor.

The news broke after numerous videos and photos surfaced on the internet of Giddey and a girl who is a junior in high school.

The NBA has decided to now look into the situation and see if there is indeed enough evidence to take it a step further and punish Giddey.

The next day after the allegations came out, reporters asked Giddey about the incident and he declined to comment on it.

“I understand the question obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” said Giddey.

Thunders Head coach Mark Daigneault was asked during his press conference and he also declined to comment on the allegations.

“Personal matter, and I have no comment on it, and that’ll be my comment related to anything,” said Daigneault.

Giddey is 21-years-old and the girl he was having an alleged relationship with is 16-years-old.

The girl’s social media accounts have all been deactivated since the allegations dropped.

It is now being reported that the New Port Beach Police Department is investigating the allegations against Giddey.

According to reports from CNN, “The Newport Beach Police Department is aware of information being circulated online involving an alleged relationship between professional basketball player Josh Giddey and a female minor,” the statement from NBPD said.

“The Newport Beach Police Department is actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case.”

And now the family of the alleged minor whom Giddey was accused of having a relationship with is refusing to speak to the police who are currently investigating the claims, according to TMZ Sports.

This is a very serious situation that the NBA needs to take action against because it would be a horrible look on the league and Adam Silver if nothing happens to Giddey.

The allegations haven’t been confirmed to be true but there is so much evidence against Giddey that it’s hard to say to prove that he’s innocent.

The only scenario you could think of the prove he is innocent is that there’s a possibility the alleged minor lied about her age to Giddey.

But it’s just mind-boggling that the NBA was so quick to take action against players like Ja Morant and Kyrie Irving.

The media tore both players apart and painted them as anti-semitic and criminals but with Giddey it’s complete silence.

Morant was suspended from any team activity immediately, and as far as I’m concerned Morant didn’t do anything illegal.

Giddey being allowed to practice and do any type of team activity with an allegation against him that is as serious as this makes zero sense whatsoever.

It’s a distraction for the team and overall a bad look on the Thunder as an organization.

Now if these allegations against Giddey are proven to be true then he shouldn’t be allowed to pick up another NBA basketball.

Pedophilia is no joke and any person who commits such a crime should be held accountable for their actions regardless of if he’s an NBA player or not.