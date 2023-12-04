Palestine is breaking the internet

With today’s current events and the power of social media, everyone around the world is witnessing heartbreaking and traumatizing videos of the people in Palestine who are suffering tremendously due to Israel attacks.

The power of social media is strong and impactful. Before social media, we only relied on what the news told us and of course they never showed the hardcore imagery of what was going on in real time.

Now civilians are posting and sharing videos online to spread awareness of what is happening. Something the media doesn’t like to show us is raw footage of these attacks.

Today we can see people dying on TikTok, Instagram, X you name it.

We are seeing young Palestinian children, begging for mercy as their family members lay dead in front of them. We have seen parents crying and screaming bloody murder as they hold their dead child.

The trauma that these children and adults are receiving due to these current events is unfair.

Palestinians are trying to spread awareness of what is going on in real time right now and we are doing nothing to help them. We have celebrities here in the U.S. praising Israel to their millions of followers and spreading misinformation.

I can’t even imagine the pain of seeing the city that I live in getting destroyed right before my eyes and getting everything taken away while the whole world just keeps on with its day.

We are living in a dystopian timeline, where we get to see the two different points of view of what is going on right now thanks to social media.

Palestinian people have been living in extreme terror and fear every day since Israel started their attack on the Gaza Strip.

In front of our eyes, Palestinian children crying and children dying. We are seeing loved ones looking for their kids or other family members.

There are people in pieces and body parts scattered along with Palestinians not having access to any basic human needs like water and food.

While people in Israel claim to be suffering and living during “bad conditions,” while their cities look fine, content creators are posting on tiktoks titled “get ready with me war edition.” It can not get more unserious. They are making bread for the soldiers and posting it on social media.

They want to be the victim so bad but it’s hard to feel bad for someone who can still do their everyday tasks without the fear of being bombed.

Israeli soldiers are posting videos of them boasting about eating McDonald’s while Palestinians have nothing to eat. It is inhuman what we are witnessing.

Social media is extremely powerful and we can keep seeing these things and do something more about it.

There are Instagram accounts like @palestinianyouthmovement where they post important information to educate you on what is going on. They are organizing protests to stand up for Palestine until they are freed.

Social media is there to show us what is happening but it’s up to us to follow through and stand up for what is right.

You can also check out Jewish Voice for Peace which is an organization that wants violence against Palestine to stop. Together we can help free Palestine.