Off The Field: Colin Kaepernick’s virtual comeback

Eli Harold (58), Colin Kaepernick (7) and Eric Reid (35) of the San Franciso 49ers kneel during the national anthem before a game against the Dallas Cowbowy on October 2, 2016, at Levi's Stadium, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Colin Kaepernick makes his return to football- in the new Madden game that is. It has been four years since Kaepernick has been in an NFL or Madden Game ever since being released from the San Francisco 49ers for kneeling during the national anthem.

Kaepernick is considered one of the top free agents in the NFL, and developers have decided to put him back into the spotlight for fans to enjoy.

In the launch of Madden 21, Colin Kaepernick has a better Madden rating (Skill points) than 17 starting quarterbacks in the game.

Colin Kaepernick gave permission to developers to use his character, but on the conditions which they put his character with his afro hairstyle, and touchdown celebration where he does the Black Power salute.

Now with Kaepernick back in Madden, it is time for him to finally make his return to the NFL for real this time.

He has paid his dues for 4 years, but let’s be honest it is a harsh punishment to throw a player out for practicing his constitutional right.

When the NFL would forget about him, so did Madden as they would take him out of the game completely, which is an idiotic move in the first place.

From 2016 till now, many athletes have shared in protest like Kaepernick did, and many would get in trouble, but how come no one else was thrown out from the league.

In the years prior before Kaepernick’s protest, he was regarded as one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league, but has been casted out for his protest on the gridiron by the NFL.

Kaepernick is a outstanding player to not be given a second chance, but he did nothing wrong in the first place. He was the first player to kneel during a national anthem, and many athletes would follow with this protest.

Not only has it reached down to professional athletes, but those in college, and even high school kids would participate in kneeling down in protest.

Before EA even decided to put him in this new game, they forgot him completely, cutting him out of everything since 2016.

Kaepernick is a great athlete, and it is aggravating to see that the whole league will not give him a chance to play, to not even try out to be the third-string quarterback.

No coaches will get off their high horse to give him a chance to prove he still got it, and many athletes find it a shame that he is the one to go, a quarterback that brought his team to the Superbowl.

Half of the quarterbacks haven’t even been in the playoffs let alone put up the numbers Kaepernick did when he was playing.

It is just fustrating to see how NFL or Madden could quit on a athlete for even speaking up on the troubles that is going on in the world.

In today’s society a player like Kaepernick is that person who is the face of the civil rights movement, and if he gets a chance to show his skills again, it could be a great comeback story.