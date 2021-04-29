Back to back World Series titles are in sight for the LA Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chris Taylor (3) and Matt Beaty (45) celebrate after they both scored on a two-run single by Corey Seager against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS

This Los Angeles Dodgers squad can potentially be the best team baseball has ever seen. After just winning the World Series one season ago, the team is already off to a fast start this year.

They have done everything necessary to make the push to become the first team since the New York Yankees back in 1998 to repeat as World Series champions.

Fast forward to 2021 and a very talented Los Angeles Dodgers come into the new season as the ultimate powerhouse of the MLB.

This Dodger team looks to be even better assembled than the team that got themselves to the promised land a season ago.

During the 2021 MLB offseason, the Dodgers would go on to retain Justin Turner and sign lots of help for their pitching stack, which included the likes of Jimmy Nelson, Tommy Khanle and the new addition of 2020 National League Cy Young award winner Trevor Bauer.

The move to acquire Trevor Bauer was a huge pick-up in terms of the Dodgers effort to repeat as the champions of baseball. Bauer was crowned as the best pitcher in the National League last season.

If there is any window to go back to back World Series Champions, now is the time.

They were close on a couple of occasions in 2017 and 2018 when they made two World Series appearances but lost both of them.

After back to back seasons of not winning the championship, they would go to the playoffs in 2019 and lose to the Washington Nationals in the National League divisional series.

This year, the Dodgers are stacked all around position wise and aren’t missing any pieces to the puzzle.

After the Dodgers had made such roster moves, they were immediately favored by most of the league reporters and odds makers to repeat as world champions.

The Dodgers are currently sitting in second place of the National League West Division and are ranked fifth in the league with a record of 16 wins and 10 losses (16-10).

Despite their bizarre rankings, they should still be the only favorites to win a World Series title and come away with their eighth World Series title all time.