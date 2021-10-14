Off The Field: Kyrie will return to Nets sometime this season

Kyrie Irving (11) of the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Oct. 3, 2021 in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/TNS

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving should be joining his team at some point this season even with his views on the vaccine mandate.

Kyrie Irving announced earlier this month that he does not plan on getting the vaccine despite the city of New York having a mandate in place saying that any player without the vaccine will not be able to play any home games for the Nets.

NBA reporter Shams Charania had reported that sources close to Irving told The Athletic that he is not an anti-vaccine but wants to be a voice for the voiceless for those people losing their jobs due to the vaccine mandates being around.

Irving himself would have made himself available to suit up for games that were not played in New York but Nets GM Sean Marks made it clear that they are not looking for players that will be part-time despite respecting his decision to not take the COVID vaccine.

The Brooklyn Nets team was assembled by starting off with the signing of Kyrie Irving in the summer of 2019.

It was then followed with another star acquisition in the form of a sign and trade for star forward Kevin Durant that same offseason.

After two years of not really hitting their stride, they had the necessary pieces to engage in a four-way trade acquiring superstar point guard James Harden and becoming a serious contender for the NBA championship.

In 2021, they fell short as they failed to pass the conference semifinals but took the Milwaukee Bucks to seven games in the series.

This Nets team is a force to be reckoned when all three superstars are on the court and Irving should keep that in mind as nothing is promised in the league and knows what is at stake.

Irving took to Instagram yesterday and started a live stream in which he talked a bit more about his decision.

“It’s about choosing what’s best for you. You think I really want to lose money? You think I really want to give up on my dream to go after a championship? You think I really just want to give up my job?” Irving said.

He would then end the live stream leaving fans and media in stating, “No, I’m not retiring and no I’m not going and leaving this game like this. There’s still so much more work to do and there is still so many other (youngsters) to inspire, because I know they want to be better than me.”

The Nets will begin the 2021-22 season next Tuesday against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Although Irving may not chose to take the vaccine by the start of the season, he will eventually and look to compete for the NBA championship.