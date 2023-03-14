Watching the Warriors defeat the Bucks in-person

OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 04: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors attempts a jump shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 4, 2017 in Oakland, California.

Being in attendance for this game was a fun experience, the seats were a perfect view of the court and the arena was beautiful definitely one of the best in the NBA.

Although there were some fans heckling me due to my Lakers hoodie, the experience was not ruined.

The energy from the fans going into the Chase Center had a great playoff atmosphere; Dub nation arrived that night and they definitely helped the Warriors get the win.

There were some Bucks fans that were in attendance and made their presence known with how passionate they were every time their team scored.

This was a big win for the Warriors, as the Western Conference standings from seed 5-10 are decided by only 2.5 games. Every game for the rest of the season is a must-win.

It was going to be a tough game for the Bucks as their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo was inactive for the game due to hand soreness.

The Warriors were able to dominate on the glass as they out-rebounded the Bucks 48-65, an effort led by Kevon Looney who had 15 boards.

The Bucks had seven players score double digits, with Khris Middleton leading the team with 19 but the great team effort wasn’t enough.

Stephen Curry had 36 points but it was a slow start for him going into the 4th quarter with only 16 points until he took off in the final stages of the game.

Milwaukee looked like they would pull away from this game leading by eight with two minutes remaining until Curry happened.

Curry scored 11 points in the final two minutes of the game including the game-tying 3-point shot with 18 seconds left that sent the match to overtime. The energy in the arena proved to be a moment to remember.

After the game, Curry got a laugh from the audience, saying, “I’m not tired, I’m just getting old”.

In overtime, the Bucks’ effort is commendable, going into overtime against the Warriors without their best player on the court is no small feat.

Watching one of the best players in the league do what he does best is something I will always remember.

Even as a Lakers fan, I have to admit it, game respects game.

Even though it was a bummer Giannis was not able to play, I’m glad I went and would highly recommend anyone to go if you ever get the chance.