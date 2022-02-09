Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her

Feb. 14 is just weeks away, and time is running out to get her something meaningful to express your love for her, which is why we put together a list of favorites she’s bound to love. Photo credit: Fatima Durrani

A sentimental poem or handwritten love letter. One simply can’t go wrong by pouring their heart out into words or even a song to express how much they love her. Although everyone’s love language is different, most women appreciate sentimental words that she can look back at anytime. If writing isn’t your thing, you can also express your love for her through a personalized Spotify playlist of songs that remind you of her. Mixed bouquets or preserved flowers. Roses make for a classical option that’s bound to get her smiling. Ordering flowers from companies like Bouqs’ allows you to schedule an online delivery for a date of your choice. For a pricier gift choice, Nordstrom also offers beautiful preserved red roses that will always remind her of you. A mini fridge or mini waffle maker. A mini fridge that can be found on Amazon, Walmart or Target is just what she needs to place her skincare routine products in. Target also offers an adorable heart-shaped waffle maker for under $15 that she can easily & conveniently make her breakfast in. A shoulder bag or wallet Valentine’s Day themed. Coach & the Coach outlet as well as Kate Spade offer a variety of beautiful purses that she would love to take on her dates with you. She’s most likely been dying to have one after seeing the numerous TikToks that went viral because of those products. A romantic rooftop dinner for two. You can never go wrong with taking her out to eat at beautiful rooftop places such as Orange Hills Restaurant in Orange, Calif. & Perch in Los Angeles, Calif. Rooftop bars and restaurants make for the perfect romantic atmosphere that will create an unforgettable memory for you two. (Make sure to make a reservation in time!) Makeup. Makeup. Makeup. Fenty Beauty’s Glossy Posse mini gloss bomb collection makes for a beautiful gift considering how high quality and pigmented the lip glosses are. Dior’s Rosy Glow Blush packaged with freebies in a stunning box made of high quality will give her a stunning, pink glow that works on every skin tone. Neutral makeup palettes are also a great option if you want to play it safe, and can be found at Ulta or Sephora. Fragrances. Depending on her favorite scent, a best selling scent would definitely be Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh with fresh floral notes. Miss Dior is also a popular floral perfume that smells like an actual flower bouquet. An online or in-person shopping spree with you. Retail therapy is a great way to get her to feel excitement quickly whether it’s a shopping spree in the mall with you or a shopping spree on Shein (which by the way has great discounts, such as the one linked here). Make sure to get your nails done with her right after for bonus points. A personalized gift basket. Women adore effort more than anything. An inexpensive gift for her would be creating a gift basket based on things she loves, whether that’s written memories with her, a mini photo book, candy she loves, a stuffed animal, some roses or a dessert you baked for her. Shein also offers extremely affordable pink and red decorations you could fill up her room with and surprise her.

10. Last but not least, a memory. You can do something as simple as plan a picnic with her at a park next to a lake and simply create memories with her. Although it sounds cheesy, lots of women like to look back at the photos of the memories they had with who they love. Creating a romantic memory and just having a good time can be done literally anywhere – and it’ll matter more to her than physical gifts.