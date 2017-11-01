Colonization through rape

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I was six years old when I was first sexually abused/assaulted.

It started off with a luau party, a two piece bikini and a sleepover.

That gave someone the “right” to hurt me physically and mentally for about two years of my life.

My perpetrator was someone close to me, a family friend, someone I thought cared for me but only wanted to manipulate me.

That person took away my childhood, I had to learn to grow up at an early age so that wouldn’t happen to me again.

According to the American Psychological Association sexual abuse is defined as any sexual activity that is unwanted.

It can be a look, an unwanted touch, and anything forced upon without consent.

In the United States according to the Rape, Abuse,Incest National Network every 98 seconds an American is sexually abused.

Out of all other races Native Americans are twice as likely to experience rape/sexual assault. 41% of sexual assaults against American Indians are committed by a stranger; 34% by an acquaintance; and 25% by an intimate or family member.

According to the new Department of Justice study shows that of over 2,000 women surveyed, 84 percent of Native American and Alaskan Native women have experienced violence, 56 percent have experienced sexual violence, and over 90 percent have experienced violence at the hands of a non-tribal member.

Rape, assault, and abuse have become so normalized in tribal lands because it literally has affected everyone in the community somehow.

Tribal courts currently do not have jurisdiction to prosecute non-tribal members for crimes such as sexual assault and rape, even if they occur on tribal land.

Non-Native American men commit the majority of assaults against Native American women so this has become a huge issue with no resolution.

As a person with Native American descent I wonder why this racial group is targeted the most, and if we are the highest targeted group why has there not been laws to protect the Native American community?

I know the damage that assault can cause on a person, it can affect someones life for a very long time.

Sometimes you may feel like there is nothing you can do, but the best way to overcome this situation is to speak out and let your voice be heard.

By speaking out you may show someone who is dealing with these things privately to make a change and stand up.

Assault and abuse should not be normalized in today’s society we must learn to make a difference to stop such a horrible thing.