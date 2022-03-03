Falcons tie 5-5 against Seahawks

Bilal Ali slides home tied at 5-5, with two outs against the Seahawks in the bottom of the ninth. He would be called out at the plate by the umpire to end regulation on Feb. 24, 2022 Photo credit: Roman Acosta

Falcons tie 5-5 against Los Angeles Harbor in nine innings on Thursday’s match-up at home against the Seahawks.

Freshman RHP, No. 9, Jael Leal started the first five innings on the mound, Cerritos held the Seahawks to five scoreless innings. Leal would record four K’s, and two runs allowed.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Sophomore, Andy Vega, was walked and stole second. Freshman infielder, No. 14, Lucas Iorgulesc singled.

Freshman first baseman, No. 44, Sawyer Chesley sacrificed bunted to allow Vega and Iorgulesc to advance a base. Freshman utility, No. 44, Sam Rodriguez flew out to infield collecting an RBI as Vega scored the first run of the game.

Freshman third baseman, No. 5, Mike Santos smashed the ball back over the wall for the home run collecting two RBI’s as Iorgulesc and Santos put the Falcons up 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth.

In the top of the sixth, bases loaded, Cerritos sent Freshman RHP, No. 10, Carl Stoddard to the mound relieving Leal. Stoddard struck a batter at the plate with bases loaded allowing the Seahawks to score their first run of the game.

A delay was taken to ensure the safety of the opposing player who was struck in the face by the pitch. He was applauded off the field with athletic trainers and coaches aiding him to the dugout.

Stoddard retired the inning, the Falcons held the Seahawks to two runs before getting runners out at second base in the top of the sixth.

Rodriguez started the bottom of the sixth with a single on a ball that led to the Seahawks third baseman overthrowing his first baseman allowing Rodriguez to advance to second.

On a wild pitch, Rodriguez stole third and made his way to home plate, he slid late to avoid being tagged out. He would suffer a leg injury as he tried to score another run for his team.

Another delay was taken to ensure Rodriguez’s safety as the Falcons dugout cleared and took to right field to pray for their teammate. Rodriguez was escorted by an ambulance.

“Injuries are part of the game,” coach Vic said, “It’s not a good feeling when you see one of your brothers go down, or anyone, were here to play baseball and have fun when someone gets injured we get down and we pray but we also know that Sam is a fighter, he’s a warrior, we know he will be fine, we have to go out there and play the game harder and try to get the W for our brother.”

Cerritos would resume the sixth unable to score a run.

A triple brought in an RBI in the top of the seventh to make it 3-3. Cerritos responded as freshman outfielder, No. 1, Jason Givens singled and collected an RBI as Vega scored.

With two outs, Catcher, Daniel Mariscal Jr. flew out to right field with bases loaded. Cerritos was up 4-3.

Freshman RHP, No. 32, Tony Lendvai relieved Stoddard to begin the top of the eighth. He retired the inning through the first three batters.

At the bottom of the eighth Vega singled for the RBI as outfielder, Jean Francois slid home to put Cerritos up 5-3.

At the top of the ninth, sophomore RHP, No. 6, Braydon Williams relieved Lendvai. Williams allowed two unearned runs and the Seahawks to tie the game at 5-5.

At the bottom of the ninth, Bilal Ali pinch ran for Santos at first base. With two outs, Angel Alvarez was at the plate, Ali was at third when he tried to steal home and was tagged out sliding at the plate.

Extra-innings was not an option. Cerritos and Los Angeles Harbor will have to finish the conference game for a tie-breaker.

The game will resume at the top of the 10th inning at Los Angeles Harbor on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Cerritos is still scheduled to play Los Angeles Harbor again on Saturday at noon.