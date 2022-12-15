Falcons Rising transcript

Dawn Green will be the new Board of Trustee member in Trustee Area 2 and has 20 years of experience in K-12.

Cinthia Gutierrez: On December 8 at 6 PM falcons rising interviewed Dawn green the newest board member at Cerritos so everyone could get a closer look at her personality to help students faculty and staff

This event was hosted by Dr. Natalie Sartin and Dr. Will Mittendorf.

Dr. Sartin explained that falcons rising was created in 2020 after the George Floyd incident, she felt there needed to be a discussion within the community.

Trustee Dawn Green explained the honor she felt to be the first African-American woman on board and how she will be here to make sure African-American students feel heard and understood but not only the African-American students she wants to help students of all the Ethnicities and backgrounds.

She wants them to feel a sense of relating through her and she plans to look at statistics and feedback to further understand where exactly she can help students.

Students, staff and faculty were welcome to ask any questions to Dawn Green and she was more than willing to answer and be open with us.

The first question was about her attention was about the Wi-Fi problem we’ve been having this year and how it has been difficult for many students to the point where students are buying hotspots.

Trustee Green stated that she wants students’ basic needs met and while she’s here she’s going to make sure these basic needs are being met that includes the Wi-Fi issue not only did she make students feel like she would do her best to provide support and help.

She stated, “it is our goal not only to increase the enrollment number but to make sure students love being at Cerritos” and she wants are needs met but she also wants us to love being here.

De’ana Quesada shared her story of being in the foster care system having to work at an early age and not getting the opportunity to go to school.

She said her experience as an older person coming back to college and when she saw her great experiences with professors and classmates in the classroom as well as some not-so-good experiences.

Trustee replied to her the importance she feels towards having staff on the same page and working together to make changes in order for us to “rise up.”

Green stated that she wants to fulfill her duty, “I am working for the students I am working for the faculty I am working for the staff and I am working for Cerritos College to see that data change.”

Student Ruben Leon shared in the chat “I can put my trust in your hands and I feel confident with you our newest trustee will help us fly even higher.”

From this quote we can see how well the meeting went and how good we got to see Dawn Greens’ intentions with us we can definitely trust Dawn green with helping us make change.